ROSCAN GOLD CORP

(ROS)
Roscan Gold Provides Update on Mali; No Impact to Exploration To-Date and Adds Fifth Drill Rig

08/19/2020 | 12:40pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2020) - Roscan Gold Corporation (TSXV: ROS) (FSE: 2OJ) (OTC Pink: RCGCF) ("Roscan" or the "Company") announces that the Company is closely monitoring the political situation in Mali as it unfolds. Our top priority is the health and safety of our employees, their families and the local communities near where we work in West Mali. Additionally, the Company has added a fifth (5) drill rig to its exploration program.

The Exploration Program has not been affected and the Company continues drilling as normal. The fifth rig will be allocated to test our exploration targets as we continue to unlock value from the entire property. No operational days have been lost due to the political situation in the country and we are comfortably on target to achieve our 45,000m drill program target for 2020.

Roscan will continue to closely monitor the situation and ensure the safety of our employees and their families as this is our utmost priority at this time. Roscan has a positive relationship with the Government of Mali and our Country Manager is in consultation with the local Mayor to ensure we are updated regularly. It should be noted that the Mali Capital, Bamako, is over 600km from our exploration site.

Nana B. Sangmuah, President and CEO of Roscan said, "We cannot stress that our top priority is the health and safety of our employees, their families and the local communities near where we work in West Mali. Our aggressive exploration campaign through the rainy season continues with no disruptions to date. We will continue to provide ongoing updates to all our stakeholders going forward."

About Roscan

Roscan Gold Corporation is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew J. Ramcharan
Executive Vice President - Corporate Development
Tel: (902) 832-5555
Email: aramcharan@Roscan.ca

Greg Isenor
Executive Vice-Chairman
Tel: (902) 832-5555
Email: gpisenor@Roscan.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62122


© Newsfilecorp 2020
