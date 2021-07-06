Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. RosCan Gold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROS   CA77683B1076

ROSCAN GOLD CORPORATION

(ROS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RosCan Gold : Corporate Presentation - July 2021

07/06/2021 | 10:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TSXV:ROS / OTC:RCGCF / FSE:20J

High-Grade Gold Discoveries in Mali

Actively Drilling and Exploring Five Major Trends of Gold Mineralization

CORPORATE

PRESENTATION

July 2021

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements relating to assumptions, estimates, expectations and statements made by Roscan Gold Corporation ("ROSCAN") that describe future plans, intentions, beliefs, objectives or goals. These statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or anticipated by such forward-looking statements.

Statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. Examples of such forward-looking statements, without limiting the generality of the foregoing, include:

  • Potential to earn our interest in mineral properties
  • Ability to complete property acquisitions/transactions and conduct exploration work
  • Capital requirements and ability to obtain funding
  • Ability to continue as a going concern

Although ROSCAN believes that the assumptions, estimates and expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty. ROSCAN disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

ROSCAN is in the business of exploring for minerals and, if successful, ultimately mining them. The mining sector is by its nature, cyclical, competitive and risky. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control.

The Company regularly updates the information on the website. However, this information does not constitute a comprehensive picture of the Company's business, and is presented without any form of representation, guarantee or promise, expressed or implied, as to its accuracy, completeness or timely update. In this regard, the Company expressly revokes any responsibility for publicly sourced information of guarantees, expressed or implied, including and without limitation to, any guarantee of quality or compliance, in respect to any end result.

A preliminary short form prospectus containing important information relating to the securities described in this presentation has been filed concurrently with this presentation with the securities regulatory authorities in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. A copy of the preliminary short form prospectus, and any amendment, is required to be delivered to any investor that received this presentation and expressed an interest in acquiring the securities. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final short form prospectus has been issued. This presentation does not provide full disclosure of all material facts relating to the securities offered. Investors should read the preliminary short form prospectus, final short form prospectus and any amendment for disclosure of those facts, especially risk factors relating to the securities offered, before making an investment decision.

Qualified Person (QP)

Gregory Isenor, P.Geo, Director and member of Professional Geologist of Nova Scotia and Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, is the Qualified Person under NI43-101 who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in the presentation.

RAPIDLY GROWING IN MALI (4 DISCOVERIES)

  • Appointment of New Management Team:
    • Nana B. Sangmuah
    • Gregory P. Isenor
  • Oversubscribed C$4.5 million Financing
  • Intercepted Wide High-Grade Gold Mineralization (MS)
  • Appointment of Sir Samuel E. Jonah and Mr. Michael Gentile to BOD
  • Extends Southern Property Boundary and Commences 2020 Drill Program
  • Intercepted Wide High-Grade Gold Mineralization (MS)
  • Increases Vertical Depth to 173m
  • Positive Preliminary Metallurgical Test Results
  • Adds Fifth Drill Rig
  • Completes Acquisition of Komet Mali
    SARL
  • Additional C$3.4 million from Warrants exercised
  • Acquires- Mankouke West & Segondo
  • Appointment of Mr. Venkat to BOD
  • Completes High-Res. Geophysics
  • Kabaya - 23 drill results
    • All intersected mineralisation
    • Traced to 196m vertical depth in fresh rock
  • 3 Initiation Equity Research Reports
    • Echelon, Clarus, Beacon
  • New High-Grade Discovery (MS2) - 150m West of MS. on strike to Kabaya

DEC '19‐

MAR '20

C$15M Mkt. Cap.

APR‐

JUL‐

JUN

SEP

2020

2020

  • Intercepted Wide High-Grade Gold Mineralization (MS1)
  • Increases Vertical Depth to 155m
  • LOI to acquire Dabia Sud Property from Komet Resources
  • Expands Drill Program to 45,000 meters
  • Receive $2.60 million from Early Warrant Exercise
  • Closes C$7.5 million Financing

OCT‐

JAN‐

DEC

MAR

2020

2021

  • Intercepted Wide High-Grade Gold Mineralization (MS1)
  • Three Major Discoveries
  • Kandiole North, including a 1,500m Gold Mineralized Strike Length parallel to MS
  • Walia with a 1,500m Strike Length
  • Moussala North - Wide High-grade mineralization from Surface
  • Additional $3.7 million from Warrants Exercised

APR‐

JULC$139M Mkt. Cap.

2021

  • Increases land package to 401.8 Km2 (Bantanko) - 1.6km to Fekola Permit
  • Oversubscribed C$15 million Financing
  • Wide High-Grade Gold at MS2
  • Depth of Main Mankouke South (MS1) zone extended to 300m (from 220m)
  • Kabaya Drill results - Traced to 232m (KB1) and 150m (KB2) vertical depth in fresh rock; KB3 and KB3 - Highly Perspective
  • Drilling at Regional Targets: Walia, Kandiole North (KN1) and Moussala North (MO1)
    • High-gradeintercepts in all 3 targets
    • Mineralization extended at depth in all 3 targets with 90% DD/RC drilling success rate
  • MS3 - High-Grade Extension to the West

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Returning Some of the Best Drill Intercepts in West Africa

  • Key Deposits - Mankouke South (MS1) and Kabaya
    • MS1 - 65m @ 5.16g/t from 93.2m; 62.0m @ 4.84 g/t Au; 46.5m @ 6.15 g/t from 118.5m
    • MS1 - Down to 300m vertical depth and open. Intersected Fresh Rock and ongoing drilling at depth and along strike
    • Kabaya (KB1 down to 232m and KB2 to 150m depth from previously known 58m 5). Open at Depth and along strike
      • 4 New Significant Discoveries:
        1. Kandiolé North - 1,500m Strike Length1
        2. Walia - 1,500m Strike Length 2
        3. Moussala North - 8km trend from Kandiole North Discovery 3
        4. Recent Discovered Zone (MS2) 150 metres West of Mankouke South - 7.92gpt over 19m4

Prolific +50Moz Gold Camp & Near Existing Infrastructure

  • Large land package hosting multiple, high-priority targets along a 20km long mineralized trend
  • 25 km east of B2Gold's Fekola Mine - within trucking distance (Mankouke South)
  • 7 operating mines within an 80km radius of the Kandiolé Project

Leadership Track Record in West Africa

  • Sir Samuel Jonah - Former CEO of Ashanti Goldfields and Executive President of AngloGold Ashanti
  • Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan ("Venkat") - Former CEO of AngloGold Ashanti Ltd
  • Mr. Nana Sangmuah - Former Mining Analyst for Clarus Securities
  • Mr. Gregory Isenor - Long established discovery track record

Strong Corporate Social Responsibility

  • Fully engaged with the local community for supplies, focus on creating local employment
  • Working with local Mayor and Community to mitigate the impact of COVID-19
  • No operational disruption from COVID-19 nor political transition
  1. https://roscan.ca/investors/news-releases/roscan-gold-discovers-major-new-gold-mineralized-trend-at-kandiole-north-including-a-1-500m-gold-mineralized-strike-length/
  2. https://roscan.ca/investors/news-releases/roscan-gold-makes-new-major-gold-discovery-at-walia-with-a-1-500m-strike-length-and-intersected-21.4gpt-over-8m-including/
  3. https://roscan.ca/investors/news-releases/roscan-gold-makes-new-discovery-at-moussala-north-intersects-5.39-gpt-over-32m-from-surface-including-8.93-gpt-over-16m/
  4. Roscan Gold Intersects 7.52gpt over 19m including 21.28gpt over 5m at the Recently Discovered High‐Grade Zone 150m West of Mankouke South |Roscan Gold Corporation
  5. https://roscan.ca/investors/news-releases/roscan-gold-significantly-increases-depth-and-continuity-of-mineralization-along-strike-of-600m-at-kabaya-all-52-holes-drilled/

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Safety First - Highest Priority

  • Proud to have 6 safety meetings per day
  • Increased awareness at site with expanded drill program
  • Closely monitoring the Malian political transition

COVID-19 Response

  • Implemented rigorous controls and preventative measures:
    • Screening procedures and testing
    • Thermal scanning, medical checks, masks, gloves, etc.
  • Site access only permitted to direct employees and contractors
  • Expanded janitorial/cleaning services
  • Education on social distancing outside of the workplace

Country Manager (left) Donating Supplies to the Local Community

Community Engagement

  • Currently working towards ESG International Compliance
  • Working closely with local Mayor and Government - Board and Management met with Mayor in January 2020
  • Donated supplies to the local community and Mayor to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in March 2020
  • Contributed to local Ramadan celebrations
  • Creating local employment - over 150 local jobs created for Malians

The Local Mayor (second from right) meeting Board and Management

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Roscan Gold Corp. published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 14:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ROSCAN GOLD CORPORATION
10:12aROSCAN GOLD  : Corporate Presentation - July 2021
PU
06:08aROSCAN GOLD  : Intersects 18.22gpt over 4m, and 2.02 gpt gold over 25m at MS1, t..
PU
06:05aRoscan Gold Intersects 18.22 gpt over 4m, and 2.02 gpt Gold over 25m at MS1, ..
NE
06/22ROSCAN GOLD  : Financial Statements
PU
06/21ROSCAN GOLD  : Details Senior Transition; Up 2.4%
MT
06/21Roscan Announces Senior Leadership Transition and Option Grants
NE
06/04ROSCAN GOLD  : Provides Regional Update, Intersects 17.34gpt over 4m at Walia, 3..
AQ
06/03ROSCAN GOLD BRIEF : Down 2% After Providing Regional Update; Intersects 17.34gpt..
MT
06/03ROSCAN GOLD PROVIDES REGIONAL UPDATE : Intersects 17.34gpt over 4m at Walia, 3.3..
NE
05/23ROSCAN GOLD  : Announces Close of Bantanko Acquisition
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -23,0 M -18,6 M -18,6 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 139 M 112 M 112 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart ROSCAN GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
RosCan Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,43 CAD
Average target price 0,88 CAD
Spread / Average Target 105%
Managers and Directors
Nana B. Sangmuah President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce Charles Ramsden Chief Financial Officer
Samuel Esson Jonah Non-Executive Chairman
Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan Independent Non-Executive Director
Gregory Powell Isenor Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROSCAN GOLD CORPORATION13.16%106
NEWMONT CORPORATION5.79%50 311
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-11.59%37 182
POLYUS-6.97%26 747
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.4.29%19 831
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-0.47%16 203