Roscan Gold Announces Senior Management Changes

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2021) - Roscan Gold Corporation (TSXV: ROS) (FSE: 2OJ) (OTC PINK: RCGCF) ("Roscan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following senior management appointments, effective immediately.

Bruce C. Ramsden to Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Pascal Van Osta to Vice President Exploration

Commenting on the announcement, Nana Sangmuah, President & CEO said: "I would like to welcome Mr. Ramsden and Mr. Van Osta to the Roscan team. They both bring a wealth of experience and accomplishments in their respective fields over decades working in the mining industry. They come onboard at a very exciting time as we continue to build strong foundations toward the next stage of the Company's development. I would also like to take the opportunity to extend our gratitude to Mark McMurdie and John Learn for their immense contributions to the Company and wish them the best in their next endeavors".

Mr. Ramsden is a seasoned senior financial executive and board member of publicly traded companies, with over 38 years of finance experience, the last 23 of which dedicated to the mining sector. He has played key role on the arranging and execution of U$525M of senior debt and subordinated debt financing through various debt financial institutions and other sources.

Prior roles include VP Finance and CFO of the following publicly traded mining companies: Kennady Diamonds Inc., Mountain Province Diamonds, Andean American Gold Corp. and Sinchao Metals Previously and Vaaldiam Mining Inc. He has also held the positions of Director and CFO with Freegold Ventures Ltd., Sierra Minerals Inc. and Heritage Explorations Ltd.

Mr. Ramsden holds a B. Comm. from the University of South Africa and the Chartered Institute of Secretaries (C.I.S) through the UK. He was a member of the Institute of Commercial and Financial Accountants of Southern Africa and is an Associate Member of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Canada and Financial Executives International.

Mr. Pascal Van Osta has more than 30 years of extensive mineral exploration experience throughout West Africa and the Guiana Shield with junior companies exploring for a variety of commodities primarily gold and base metals.

Prior roles include Exploration Manager for Sandspring Resources in Guyana and Etruscan Resources/Endeavour Mining, where we worked on many West Africa gold projects located in Mali, Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast. He has been involved in the Morila gold deposit discovery in Mali and development of several projects from exploration through to mine construction stage including Samira Hill in Niger, Agbaou in Ivory Coast and Toroparu-Sona Hill in Guyana. Mr. Van Osta also served as Exploration Manager to Komet Mali from May 2018 to June 2019 and has an intimate knowledge of the company's advanced Kabaya deposit.

Mr. Pascal Van Osta is a Qualified Person and Euro Geo professional affiliated with a Honors Master's Degree, Geological & Mineralogical Sciences from the Free University of Brussels.

Stock Options

The Company's board of directors has approved the granting of a total of 1,800,000 incentive stock options pursuant to the Company's stock option plan to both the new appointees. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.59 per share for a period of two (2) years from issuance.

About Roscan

Roscan Gold Corporation is a well-financed Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.

