CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the six months ended April 30, 2023 and 2022
(Unaudited)
EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Roscan Gold Corporation (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor, RSM Canada LLP, has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements, in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars)
April 30
October 31
As at
2023
2022
ASSETS
Current
$
115,051
Cash
$
46,953
Sales tax receivable
-
37,584
Prepaid expenses and deposits
212,837
56,888
$
327,888
$
141,425
LIABILITIES
Current
$
2,186,361
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 7)
$
1,341,051
EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)
Share capital (note 8)
70,965,992
70,898,744
Contributed surplus
8,188,915
7,399,780
Deficit
(81,013,380)
(79,498,150)
(1,858,473)
(1,199,626)
$
327,888
$
141,425
Nature of operations and going concern (note 1)
Commitments and contingencies (notes 11, 12, 14)
Subsequent events (note 17)
See accompanying notes.
- 2 -
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three months ended
Six months ended
2023
April 30
2023
April 30
2022
2022
Expenses
Corporate and administrative (notes 10,13)
$
429,240
$
391,289
$
764,005
$
774,835
Exploration and evaluation (notes 8,11)
2,898,881
4,662,742
4,821,713
8,397,820
Project evaluation
-
158,237
-
158,237
Share-based payments (notes 8,13)
721,100
1,741,803
789,134
2,011,079
Amortization of right-of-use asset
-
6,822
-
13,645
(4,049,220)
(6,960,893)
(6,374,851)
(11,355,616)
Other Income (expense)
Sale of NS royalty, net (note 12)
-
4,880,000
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(9,633)
(40,342)
(20,378)
(34,552)
Interest income
-
2,310
-
5,394
Interest on lease liabilities
-
(50)
-
(246)
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)
$
(4,058,852)
$
(6,998,975)
$ (1,515,229)
$(11,385,020)
Basic and diluted income (loss) per share (note 15)
$
(0.011)
$
(0.019)
$
(0.004)
$
(0.031)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding:
Basic
379,404,338
368,634,395
379,404,338
363,443,133
Diluted
384,404,338
368,634,395
384,404,338
363,443,133
See accompanying notes.
- 3 -
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars)
Share capital
Contributed
Number of
shares
Amount
surplus
Warrants
Deficit
Total
Balance, October 31, 2021
353,900,554
$
63,512,320
$
4,562,624
$
717,054
$
(62,715,779)
$
6,076,219
Exercise of unit warrants (notes 8, 9)
7,432,500
1,513,055
-
(323,855)
-
1,189,200
Share-based payments (note 8)
-
-
269,276
-
-
269,276
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(4,386,045)
(4,386,045)
Balance, January 31, 2022
361,333,054
65,025,375
4,831,900
393,199
(67,101,824)
3,148,650
Shares issued by private placement (note 8)
12,500,000
5,000,000
-
-
-
5,000,000
Shares issued for services (note 8)
200,000
80,000
-
-
-
80,000
Shares issued for mineral property (notes 8, 11)
167,347
56,898
-
-
-
56,898
Share issuance costs (note 8)
-
(405,000)
-
-
-
(405,000)
Exercise of options (note 8)
4,850,000
1,141,471
(526,471)
-
-
615,000
Warrants expired (note 9)
-
-
393,199
(393,199)
-
-
Share-based payments (note 8)
-
-
2,701,152
-
-
2,701,152
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(12,396,326)
(12,396,326)
Balance, October 31, 2022
379,050,401
70,898,744
7,399,780
-
(79,498,150)
(1,199,626)
Share-based payments (note 8)
-
-
789,134
-
-
789,134
Shares issued for mineral property (notes 8, 11)
353,937
67,248
67,248
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(1,515,229)
(1,515,229)
Balance, April 30, 2023
379,404,338
$
70,965,992
$
8,188,915
$
-
$
(81,013,380)
$
(1,858,473)
See accompanying notes.
- 4 -
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three months ended
Six months ended
2023
April 30
2023
April 30
2022
2022
Operating activities
Loss for the period
$ (4,058,852)
$ (6,998,975)
$ (1,515,229)
$(11,385,020)
Adjustments to reconcile loss to net cash used:
Amortization of right-of-use asset
-
6,822
-
13,645
Share-based payments
721,100
1,741,803
789,134
2,011,079
Shares issued for mineral property (note 11)
67,248
56,898
67,248
56,898
Unrealized foreign exchange
(1,271)
10,060
200
5,747
(3,271,775)
(5,183,392)
(658,647)
(9,297,651)
Changes in non-cash working capital items
Sales tax receivable
64,813
(90,019)
37,584
(82,591)
Prepaid expenses and deposits
75,320
(84,396)
(159,193)
(31,380)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
1,564,805
1,204,970
845,312
606,696
(1,566,837)
(4,152,837)
65,056
(8,804,926)
Financing activities
Repayment of lease liabilities
-
(7,450)
-
(14,754)
Shares issued by prospectus offering
-
-
-
-
Shares issued by private placement
-
5,000,000
-
5,000,000
Proceeds from exercise of options
-
15,000
-
15,000
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
-
-
-
1,189,200
Share issuance costs
-
(325,000)
-
(325,000)
-
4,682,550
-
5,864,446
Net change in cash
(1,566,837)
529,713
65,056
(2,940,480)
Cash, beginning of period
1,676,213
3,403,690
46,953
6,867,764
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
5,675
(10,060)
3,042
(3,941)
Cash, end of period
$
115,051
$
3,923,343
$
115,051
$
3,923,343
Supplemental disclosure
Shares issued for services
-
$
80,000
-
$
80,000
Shares issued for mineral property
$
67,248
-
$
67,248
-
See accompanying notes.
- 5 -
