MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS TSX-V:ROS (For the six months ended April 30, 2024) June 28, 2024 INTRODUCTION This management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") has been prepared by Roscan Gold Corporation's ("Roscan" or the "Company") management and provides a review of the Company's operating and financial performance for the three and six-month period ended April 30, 2024, as well as a view of future prospects. The MD&A should be read in conjunction with Roscan's: unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six-month period ended April 30, 2024; and, audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2023. Additional information related to the Company is filed electronically on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) and is available online at www.sedar.com. This MD&A may contain forward-looking statements, which may be influenced by factors described in the "Cautionary Statements" section of the MD&A. The "Risks and Uncertainties" section of this MD&A further describes other factors that could cause results or events to differ from expectations. Basis of presentation Roscan's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. NOTE: in this MD&A references to years, such as F2024 or F2023, refer to the fiscal year ending October 31. Qualified Person Statement The scientific and technical information disclosed in this MD&A below has been reviewed and approved by Gregory Isenor, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101("NI-43-101"). Scientific and technical information contained in this MD&A has been referenced from the Company's NI 43-101 technical report titled, "Technical Report on the Kandiole Project, Mali" with an effective date of March 31, 2022. CORPORATE PROFILE Roscan Gold Corporation ("Roscan" or the Company) is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring and developing its 402 sq. km Kandiole Project (the "Kandiole Project") situated in the in the prolific gold prospective Birimian rocks of western Mali, West Africa. The Kandiole Project is comprised of nine contiguous permits, six of which are 100% held by the Company. Roscan has also exercised its option to acquire a 100% interest in two permits and has the right to acquire a 100% interest in one other privately held permit pursuant to an option agreement. Roscan is listed as a Tier 2 mining issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") and its common shares trade under the symbol ROS. The Company's common shares also trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 2OJ and on the United States OTCQB Venture Market under the "RCGCF".

Roscan Gold Corporation Management's Discussion & Analysis (for the three and six month period ended April 30, 2024) HIGHLIGHTS Kandiole Project - Exploration activities During the six-month period ended April 30, 2024, the Company compiled the entire database to design the next exploration program including regional prospecting and drilling programs on its nine (9) permits currently held through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Roscan Mali and Komet Mali. On December 20, 2022, the Company commenced a drilling program, which focused on the Dabia South (Kabaya), Mankouke South and Mankouke West, Bantanko East, Segondo West targets and Niala. The results of this well- defined drill program, which was to prospect gold occurrences outside the resource zones and some step-out holes at Kabaya to extend the resource area. This program ended in the third quarter of 2023. The Mine ministry decree 2022-5157MMEE-SG of 14 Nov 2022 authorizes the fusion of the Kandiole North and Mankouke Research permits to become Kandiole North permit alone. The consolidation between the new Kandiole North and the Dabia South permits in ongoing. In February 2023, Roscan initiated the scoping study based on resources estimated and an environmental impact study to apply for an exploitation permit. The environmental and social permit was granted on March 6, 2023. In August 2023, Mali's interim government adopted a new mining code and as part of their review of the mining sector, suspended the issuance and renewals of permits and exploration licenses. The Company awaits the lifting of the moratorium in order to complete the permitting process of the Kandiole project. Kandiole Project - Permits In November 2022, the Kandiole North (40 sq. km) and the Mankouke permit (17 sq. km) were merged into one permit with Kandiole North becoming the surviving permit. There was no change in the total area. The Moussala North permit expired on April 6, 2023, and the renewal of permit is pending due to the recent implementation of a moratorium as Mali is in the process of introducing a new mining code. In February 2023, Roscan exercised its option to acquire the 42 sq. km Segondo West permit from SO.FI.SI Mining SARLU. The permit expired on March 20, 2023. The transfer and renewal of permit is pending for the same reason stated above. Financing activities On March 11, 2024, the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement through the issuance of an aggregate of $1,000,000 principal amount secured subordinate promissory notes for gross proceeds of $1,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering constituted a related party transaction within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61- 101") as insiders of the Company subscribed an aggregate of $400,000 principal amount of Notes pursuant to the Offering. Gross proceeds of the Offering will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes. In the second quarter of F2024, the Company received cash loans of $25,010 from a director and a company controlled by a Company director/officer. These loans are non-interest bearing, unsecured and due on demand. These loans were made to enable the Company fund part of its financial obligations for the Kandiole Project. MINERAL PROPERTIES Kandiole Project - Mali The Kandiole Project is comprised of nine contiguous gold prospective permits, encompassing approximately 402 sq. kilometres located within the Kéniéba "Cercle", an administrative sub-area of the Kayes Region, approximately 400 km west of Bamako, the capital of Mali in West Africa. 2

Roscan Gold Corporation Management's Discussion & Analysis (for the three and six month period ended April 30, 2024) A mining permit (permis d'exploitation) may be granted for 12 years and is renewable for further periods of ten years until the mineral reserves have been exhausted. A mining permit may be granted to the holder of an exploration permit or a prospecting licence. Holders of a mining permit are required to enter an agreement referred to as a "Convention d'Établissement" or "Mining Convention Agreement" with the Malian government prior to the commencement of exploration or mining activities and must begin work within three years. A non- dilutable 10% share is owned by the Malian government, which reserves the right to acquire an additional 10% in the future. Gold explorers and miners are subject to a tax called "Impôt Spécial sur Certains Produits (ISCO)" (Special Tax on Certain Products)". An additional tax called "taxé ad Valorem" has a taxable base equal to the starting value of the tonnage extracted minus intermediary fees and expenses. Gold and other precious metals are levied at a 3% royalty rate. Area Permit (sq kms) Renewal date Dabia South 35 Company held February 3, 2025 Kandiole North (i) 57 Company held March 1, 2024 Kandiole West 25 Company held June 13, 2024 Mankouke West (ii) 16 Option exercised March 25, 2024 Moussala North (iii) 32 Company held April 6, 2023 Niala 75 Company held May 23, 2024 Segando South 65 Company held January 21, 2025 Bantanko East (iv) 55 Under option March 2, 2024 Segondo West (v) 42 Option exercised March 20, 2023 402 In November 2022, the Kandiole North and the Mankouke permits were merged with no change in the total area. The renewal of the permit is pending due to the recent implementation of a moratorium as Mali is in the process of introducing a new mining code (note 1). The Kandiole West permit was expired on March 25, 2024, and the renewal of the permit is pending due to the recent implementation of a moratorium as Mali is in the process of introducing a new mining code. The Moussala North permit was expired on April 6, 2023, and the renewal of permit is pending due to the recent implementation of a moratorium as Mali is in the process of introducing a new mining code. The Bantanko East permit was expired on March 2, 2024, and the renewal of the permit is pending due to the recent implementation of a moratorium as Mali is in the process of introducing a new mining code. The option to acquire Segondo West was exercised in February 2023, but the permit ewq expired on March 20, 2023. The transfer and renewal of permit is pending for the same reason stated above. It is noted that these terms are regulated under the older mining code and are subject to some changes upon the implementation of the new mining code. Both Moussala North and Segondo West permitting process is pending as Roscan is awaiting clarity on the extent of these changes, which will be clarified once the application decree is tabled. Dabia South Gold Property On July 2, 2020, the Company purchased Komet Mali SARL, which holds the Dabia South permit. A certain individual has made statements claiming rights to its Kabaya permit, which is held by Komet Mali SARL. Legal claims have been lodged and the Company considers that these statements are frivolous in nature and is taking steps to protect its interests in the permit. 3

Roscan Gold Corporation Management's Discussion & Analysis (for the three and six month period ended April 30, 2024) Option Agreements - Exercised During fiscal 2021, the Company completed its option agreement obligations to acquire the Kandiole North, Kandiole West, Mankouke, Mankouke West, Moussala, Niala and Segando South permits, of which six of these seven permits have been transferred to the Company with the transfer of the Mankouke West permit pending. During fiscal 2023, the Company completed its option agreement obligations to acquire the Segondo West permit while the transfer of permit is pending. Kandiole North - permit transferred

In November 2022, Kandiole North (40 sq. kms.) and Mankouke (17 sq. kms.) were merged into one permit with a total area of 57 sq. kms, resulting in Kandiole North becoming the surviving permit. Kandiole North The Company acquired Kandiole North pursuant to an option agreement (dated June 4, 2018, with an effective date of November 3, 2017) with Touba Mining Junior SARL ("Touba"). Touba retained a 5% net profit interest ("NPI") and a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on all ore mined from the property. The Company has the right to purchase one-half of the NSR (equivalent to a 1% NSR) for $1,000,000. Touba assigned its option rights under its agreement with Ouani-Or SARL to the Company. Mankouke The Company acquired Mankouke pursuant to an option agreement (dated June 22, 2018) with Minex SARL ("Minex"). Minex retained a 3% NSR on all ore mined from the property. The Company has the right to purchase two-thirds of the NSR (equivalent to a 2% NSR) for US$1,000,000. Kandiole West - permit transferred

The Company acquired Niala pursuant to an option agreement (dated April 27, 2018) with SOLF SARL ('SOLF"). SOLF retained a 2% NSR on all ore mined from the property. The Company has the right to purchase one-half of the NSR (equivalent to a 1% NSR) for $500,000. 4

Roscan Gold Corporation Management's Discussion & Analysis (for the three and six month period ended April 30, 2024) Segondo West Option Agreement - Effective, February 5, 2018

During fiscal 2023, the Company completed its option agreement obligations to acquire the Segondo West permit. The transfer of the permit is pending. To exercise the option the Company has:

During fiscal 2023, the Company completed its option agreement obligations to acquire the Segondo West permit. The transfer of the permit is pending. To exercise the option the Company has: paid SO.FI.SI Mining SARL ("SO.FI.SI") an aggregate of 65,000,000 CFA francs (CDN$144,171), as follows: 10,000,000 FCFA (CDN $23,410) on signing (paid); 20,000,000 FCFA (CDN $43,985) by February 5, 2022 (paid); and, 35,000,000 FCFA (CDN $76,776) by February 5, 2023 (paid). incurred an aggregate of 160,000,000 CFA Francs (approximately CDN $354,000) in exploration expenditures over the option period, as follows: 50,000,000 FCFA by February 5, 2022 (completed); and, 110,000,000 FCFA by February 5, 2023 (completed).

SO.FI.SI retains a 2% NSR on all ore mined from the property. The Company has the right to purchase one-half of the NSR (equivalent to a 1% NSR) for 450,000,000 CFA francs (approximately CDN $996,000). Option Agreement - Exercise pending Subject to the Company completing its option agreement obligations, the Company has the right to acquire a 100%- interest in the privately held Bantanko East option agreement, having an effective date of April 7, 2021, as further described below. To exercise the option the Company shall: pay Harmattan Consulting SARL ("Harmattan"), an aggregate of 115,000,000 CFA francs (approximately CDN $252,000), as follows: 20,000,000 FCFA (CDN $45,622) on signing (paid);

27,500,000 FCFA (CDN $57,184) by April 7, 2022 (paid);

30,000,000 FCFA (CDN $66,315) by April 7, 2023 (paid on May 11,2023); and

37,500,000 FCFA (approximately CDN $83,000), upon the submission of the documentation to transfer the permit to the Company. issue to Harmattan an aggregate of 115,000,000 CFA Francs (approximately CDN $254,000) in common shares of the Company based on the closing market price preceding the share issuance date, as follows: 20,000,000 FCFA (CDN $46,273) of shares on signing (90,731) shares issued);

27,500,000 FCFA (CDN $56,898) of shares by April 7, 2022 (167,347 shares issued);

30,000,000 FCFA CDN $67,248) of shares by April 7, 2023 (353,937 shares issued);

37,500,000 FCFA (approximately CDN $84,000) of shares upon the submission of the documentation to transfer of the permit to the Company (approximately 1,200,130 shares). incur an aggregate of 191,000,000 CFA francs (approximately CDN $427,900) in exploration expenditures over the option period, as follows: 44,000,000 FCFA by April 7, 2022 (completed); and,

147,000,000 FCFA by April 7, 2023 (completed). Note: Future commitments are based on April 30, 2024: exchange rates of 446 FCFA: $1 for Canadian denominated amounts; and a closing share price of CDN $0.07. In conjunction with the property being placed into production, the Company shall incorporate an operating company and issue to Harmattan, within 30 days of the date of commencement of production, US $1,000,000 in common shares of the operating company. 5

Roscan Gold Corporation Management's Discussion & Analysis (for the three and six month period ended April 30, 2024) If a bankable feasibility study is prepared by the Company and the study reveals proven gold reserves equivalent to more than 1,000,000 oz, the Company shall provide: (i) Harmattan with the results of the study; and, (ii) issue to Harmattan, within thirty (30) days of receipt of such study, US$1,000,000 in common shares of the Company. Harmattan retains a two percent (2%) NSR on all ore mined from the property. The Company has the right to purchase one-half of the NSR (equivalent to a 1% NSR) for US $1,000,000. SALE OF NET SMELTER RETURN ROYALTY On December 2, 2022, the Company entered into a royalty financing agreement (the "Royalty Agreement") with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. ("Osisko"), whereby Osisko paid the Company $5 million to acquire an initial 1.0% net smelter royalty ("NSR") in the properties that comprise the Company's Kandiole Project. In addition, Osisko retains the option to acquire an additional 1% NSR (the "Additional Royalty") in the Kandiole Project properties, at any time, by paying another $5 million. The Company has the right to compel Osisko to acquire the Additional Royalty upon receipt of an exploitation licence issued by the Malian government in accordance with its mining codes or laws. The Company is currently applying for the exploitation licence which it expects in the near term. Osisko retains a right of first offer ("ROFO") and a right of first refusal ("ROFR") pertaining to the sale of future royalties on current Kandiole Project properties and on properties that are subsequently acquired that are contiguous or complementary. As well, Osisko holds a ROFO and ROFR on the sale of streaming interests and on the Company's buyback rights on pre-existing royalties attached to the Kandiole Project properties. To secure its obligations under the Royalty Agreement, the Company pledged its shareholdings in its subsidiaries, Roscan Gold Mali SARL and Komet Mali SARL. The Company incurred advisory fees of $120,000. NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resources The Technical Report dated June 30, 2022, with an effective date of March 31, 2022, titled "Technical Report on the Kandiole Project, Mali", has been prepared for the Company by David J.R. Reading, M.Sc., FSEG, FIOM3, Ivor W.O. Jones, M.Sc., P.Geo., FAusIMM and Ian R. Ward, B.Sc. (Hons), P.Eng. The Technical Report is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Company's initial, pit-constrained, interim NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resources reported at a gold price of only US$1,500 per oz, 27.4 million tonnes grading 1.2 g/t Au totalling 1,020,000 ounces of gold in the Indicated Category and 5.2 million tonnes grading 1.2 g/t Au totalling 198,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category at its Kandiole project in Mali. Resource calculation sensitivity at a 0.5g/t Au cut-off and US$1,500 per ounce gold price reports 20 million tonnes grading 1.5 g/t Au totalling 923,000 ounces of gold in the Indicated Category and 3.8 million tonnes grading 1.4 g/t Au totalling 180,000 ounces in the Inferred category. Roscan's maiden pit constrained Mineral Resource includes gold mineralization from six mineral deposits: Mankouke South, Mankouke Central, Kandiole1, Kandiole 2 and 4, Kabaya and Moussala. The discovery areas of Disse, Walia and Mankouke West were not included in the maiden resource due to lack of sufficient drilling to date but will be areas of upside for future exploration. The cut-off date for data used in the resource estimate was March 25, 2022. Since March 25, 2022, Roscan has continued its drilling campaign to infill and extend the saprolite resource area and to follow up on the deeper mineralization at the Mankouke South and Kandiole targets. Drilling results have encountered plunging zones of mineralization that remain open. Preliminary pit shells at Mankouke South indicate a low strip-ratio resource that is mostly oxide, with a robust starter pit of between 5.3 million tonnes at 2.2 g/t (386,000 ounces at 0.75 g.t cut-off) and 4.5 million tonnes at 2.6 g/t (377,000 ounces at 1.0 g.t cut-off) 6

Roscan Gold Corporation Management's Discussion & Analysis (for the three and six month period ended April 30, 2024) The Mineral Resource classification resulted in Indicated Resources of 27.4Mt at 1.2g/t Au for 1,018koz, and Inferred resource of 5.2Mt at 1.2g/t Au for 199koz. A detailed summary of the deposit by target areas is presented in Table 1 below. Table 1: Detailed summary of the deposit by target areas Mineral Resource Sensitivity (0.3/0.42 g/t Au cut-off) (0.5 g/t Au cut-off) Mineral Tonnes Gold Gold Tonnes Gold Gold Resource Target Area (In Situ) Grade Content (In Situ) Grade Content Category mt g/t Koz mt g/t koz Mankouke South 15.2 1.3 657 11.9 1.6 613 Mankouke Central 0.9 1.7 47.5 0.7 2.0 45.1 Indicated Kandiole 2.8 0.9 79.7 1.8 1.2 67.2 Kabaya 8.5 0.9 234 5.6 1.1 197 Total Indicated 27.4 1.2 1,018 20.0 1.5 923 Mankouke South 2.8 1.4 124 2.2 1.6 116 Mankouke Central 0.1 0.8 1.4 0.0 1.2 1.0 Kandiole 0.7 1.1 23.1 0.4 1.5 20.2 Inferred Kabaya 1.2 0.8 32.7 0.8 1.0 28.0 Kandiole North 2 and 0.3 0.9 8.7 0.2 1.1 7.6 4 Moussala 0.2 1.4 8.5 0.2 1.2 8.0 Total Inferred 5.2 1.2 199 3.8 1.4 181 The effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate is 31 March 2022. A marginal COG of 0.30 g/t Au for all material is applied for oxide mineralization, and 0.42 g/t for fresh. Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, marketing, or other relevant issues. The Mineral Resources in this Technical Report were estimated using CIM (2014) Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines. A test to determine whether there is a Reasonable Expectation of Economic Extraction of Mineral Resources was completed using a pit optimisation based on a gold price of US$1500/oz. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define this Inferred Resource as an Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading the Inferred Resource to an Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource category. Contained metal and tonnes figures in totals may differ due to rounding. The grade-tonnage model used as the resource model was prepared using ordinary kriging. Full details of the model is available in the NI 43-101 technical report currently filed on SEDAR. During the technical work to define the mineral resource, each of the resource models was tested to check for a Reasonable Expectation of Economic Extraction (REEE). As part of the REEE, the model was tested at various gold prices as shown in Table 2 below. Table 2: Pit Optimization Results US$1500 /oz US$1800 /oz US$1900 /oz US$2000 /oz Tonnes (mt) 38.2 42.3 47.2 50.1 Grade (g/t Au) 1.04 0.94 0.92 0.89 Metal (mOz) 1.28 1.37 1.40 1.43 Strip Ratio 2.70:1 2.52:1 2.45:1 2.44:1 1. These results are pit evaluation results and differ to the mineral resource. 7

Roscan Gold Corporation Management's Discussion & Analysis (for the three and six month period ended April 30, 2024) The cut-off grade varies according to the area being tested and is defined by the strip ratio and applied mining costs. The effective cut-off grade also varies by gold price and state of weathering. These results also include mineralisation as dilution which is below the cut-off grade for the mineral resource but is above the marginal cut-off grade. EXPLORATION OVERVIEW - KANDIOLE PROJECT 2018 - 2024 The reader should note that a detailed summary of the exploration activities since inception in 2018 to present is well documented in previous MD&A's, press releases and other reports and can be viewed on the Company's website at www.roscan.caor on SEDAR at www.sedar.com Summary During F2018, the Company completed the acquisition of six contiguous permits for a total area of 253 square kilometers and commenced exploration on this land package. On July 2, 2020, the Company acquired Komet Mali (Dabia South Gold Property, which has the Kabaya deposit - 35 sq. kilometers) through its wholly owned subsidiary Roscan Mali and on February 5, 2021, entered into option agreements for the Segondo West permit (42 sq. kilometers), March 22, 2021, the Mankouke West permit (16 sq. kilometers) and on April 7, 2021, the Bantanko East permit (55 sq. kilometers) for a total land package of 401.8 sq. kilometers. The initial exploration approach for the Kandiole project consisted of reconnaissance prospecting, intensive termite mound sampling of both structural zones and areas identified as prospective, identification of gold anomalous areas from termite sampling results and Air Core (AC) drilling consisting of long lines of 50 metre angled heel to toe holes over gold anomalous zones. Significant gold intersections (discoveries) outlined by AC drilling were followed up with both Reverse Circulation (RC) and Diamond Drilling (DD) and subsequent grid drilling to outline resources. This exploration approach identified several discoveries including Mankouke, Kandiole and Moussala North. To date, 8,415 AC and 1,111 auger holes have been drilled for a total of 345,940meters. A total of 634 RC and DD holes were drilled for a total of 100,099 meters. Roscan's initial compilation of technical information of the Kandiole Project identified several areas of immediate interest and also the major Siribaya corridor structure associated with exciting new discoveries such as B2Gold's Seko and Komet's Kabaya. Drilling has been successful at several of the permits particularly at Mankouke South where impressive results include. 5.94 g/t gold over 14 metres (including 26.7 g/t gold over 2 metres)

8.68 g/t gold over 14 metres (including 41.5 g/t gold over 2 metres)

8.47 g/t gold over 18 metres (including 29.0 g/t gold over 4 metres)

4.98 g/t gold over 8 metres (including 16.6 g/t gold over 2 metres)

8.63 g/t gold over 10 metres (including 11.48 g/t gold over 7 metres)

6.53 g/t gold over 5 metres (including 10.09 g/t gold over 3 metres)

5.56 g/t gold over 3 metres (including 7.14 g/t gold over 2 metres)

3.45 g/t gold over 10 metres (including 6.76 g/t gold over 3 metres)

Note: True widths of all drill holes reported in the MD&A cannot be determined from the current information available. In addition, the strong gold values intersected in AC drilling at the southern end of the Mankouke permit indicates that the entire seven-kilometre-long trend of the Siribaya structure on the Mankouke Permit, is a high priority exploration target. 8

Roscan Gold Corporation Management's Discussion & Analysis (for the three and six month period ended April 30, 2024) The Mankouke gold mineralization trend is hosted in breccia zones, which are interbedded with deeply weathered saprolitic metasediments. This drilling indicates that the gold discovery initially reported (see news release of January 24, 2019) has "roots" and is not supergene. Drill hole DDMan-20-34 intersected one the highest gram per meter thus far of 5.14 gpt over 65m and drill hole DDMan-20-54, intersected 6.15 gpt over 46.5m from 118.5m depth at Southern Mankouke. These drill holes when coupled with previously high-grade drill holes shows the persistent high-grade nature of the deposit. Discoveries and Gold Prospects at Kandiole include: Mankouke South (MS1, MS2, MS3) Mankouke Central Mankouke West Kandiole North (KN1, KN2, KN3) Kabaya Walia/Moussala North Disse/West Moussala North Niala East Refer to Figure 1 below Mankouke During F2021, 1036 AC holes (22,209m) were drilled at Mankouke West, 27 AC holes at Mankouke South (2,022 6 AC holes (400m) at Mankouke Center and 15 RC (1,867 m) and 9 DD holes (2,290m) have been drilled from the beginning of May 2021 until the end of June 2021 at Mankouke South and West permits. 9