Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Rosenbauer International AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROS   AT0000922554

ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG

(ROS)
  Report
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  11:35 2022-06-20 am EDT
35.30 EUR    0.00%
06/20INTERSCHUTZ 2022 : Rosenbauer showcases its core expertise in extinguishing systems with new pumps, foam proportioning systems, and CAFS products
PU
06/19INTERSCHUTZ 2022 : Rosenbauer meets the challenge of forest fires
PU
06/19INTERSCHUTZ 2022 : Rosenbauer accompanies fire departments into the electromobile future
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interschutz 2022: HEROS, GAROS, BOROS – from head to toe in Rosenbauer protective equipment

06/21/2022 | 12:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Firefighter helmet HEROS H30 with integrated position light
  • New, single-layer and easy to clean protective suit GAROS G10
  • BOROS B4 firefighting boots with innovative quick-release device

Rosenbauer will be presenting its innovations from the field of personal protective equipment at Interschutz 2022, and a very special highlight is the BOROS B4 firefighting boot. The protective boot is the top product from the new boot line, which was developed together with shoe technicians, designers, sole specialists, and ergonomists. Feedback from emergency response organizations was also incorporated into the design after intensive wear tests under real-world conditions. In addition to the BOROS B4, the BOROS B1 slip-on boot is already available as a second product from the collection.

Maximum protection, ultimate comfort

What sets the BOROS line apart is its high quality and top-notch workmanship. The boots meet the highest protection levels, offer perfect wear comfort thanks to the dynamic cut and ergonomic design as well as an optimal fit due to the many adjustment options to the individual foot shape. All BOROS models are certified according to the European standard (EN15090 F2A)

for firefighting boots and are suitable for outdoor and indoor use. But that's not all: the BOROS collection also looks great thanks to its sporty design.

The BOROS B4 has a completely newly developed quick-release device system with 2-zone lacing and lateral adjustment hooks, whereby the forefoot (lower zone) and shaft (upper zone) can be tensioned individually. Putting them on and taking them off

takes only a few seconds. Once set, the BOROS B4 can be closed or opened within one second.

Light, ergonomic, and versatile

Two versions of the new collection of protective suits are now also available: the GAROS G10, a lightweight, single-layer suit for technical operations (world premiere at Interschutz, available from the end of 2022) and the tried-and-tested multi-layer protective suit GAROS G30, which, with reduced weight, also offers the protection required by the standard for fire operations (except for inside fire attacks) (heat transmission level 1). During development, special attention was paid to wear comfort, with the FIRE FLEX, the premium product among Rosenbauer's protective suits, as the inspiration. A special cut (Ergocut) gives the new protective suits their excellent fit and offers optimum freedom of movement. For example, the jacket fits perfectly even when working overhead and is not pulled up when the arms are moved up.

The materials in the GAROS collection have been specifically selected so that pollutants can be reliably removed from the fabric when professionally cleaned, and the suits can be washed many times before they need to be impregnated again.

The smart firefighter helmet

Another new development is the "smart" firefighter helmet, the HEROS H30. The first type A helmet with a position light integrated into the helmet shell, which increases the visibility in situations without any external lighting. The helmet is also already equipped with an RFID chip, which can be used, for example, to keep a logbook (storage, washing service, repair).

The HEROS H30 meets the highest protection levels for inside fire attacks, is certified according to EN 443:2008, EN 16471, EN 16473, ISO 16073:2011, and EN 14458:2018 and has the same technical features as the type B helmet HEROS Titan. Hearability with the helmet is even slightly better due to the different lateral contour. And at approx. 1235 grams (without attachments), it weighs significantly less than comparable type A helmets. The many adjustment options allow precise and easy adaptation to the individual head shape.

Perfectly matched

Rosenbauer offers perfectly matched protective equipment from head to toe. This also includes fire fighting gloves such as the GLOROS T1 for technical assistance. As the only fire service equipment supplier, the complete PPE is developed and produced in-house with the support of experts - and has been for over 20 years. Rosenbauer is therefore not only a leading manufacturer of fire fighting vehicles and fire fighting equipment, but also an experienced clothing professional, helmet manufacturer, and pioneer in the development of fire fighting boots.

Online shop and Interschutz bonus

Rosenbauer's equipment products can now be purchased via an online shop. In addition to the complete range of personal protective equipment, technical equipment from lighting sets to power generators and stowage systems are also available on this shopping platform. New products such as the RTE FX nozzle with a flow rate of up to 750 l/min or the RTE PS2 Power Station with 2,000 W and photovoltaic panels as accessories (both on display at Interschutz) are constantly being added.

Disclaimer

Rosenbauer International AG published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 04:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG
06/20INTERSCHUTZ 2022 : Rosenbauer showcases its core expertise in extinguishing systems with n..
PU
06/19INTERSCHUTZ 2022 : Rosenbauer meets the challenge of forest fires
PU
06/19INTERSCHUTZ 2022 : Rosenbauer accompanies fire departments into the electromobile future
PU
06/19INTERSCHUTZ 2022 : Rosenbauer presents the PANTHER electric
PU
06/19INTERSCHUTZ 2022 : Rosenbauer presents the first AT electric
PU
06/19INTERSCHUTZ 2022 : curtains up for the L32A-XS electric aerial ladder
PU
06/19ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL : Group intends to double revenues through electric mobility and ..
PU
06/15ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL : Brandschutz Deutschland wins largest order in its history
PU
06/08INTERSCHUTZ 2022 : Rosenbauer Presents Fireboat for Wildland Firefighting
PU
05/25ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL : equips Swiss Air Force's Fire Training Center with Simulators
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 987 M 1 040 M 1 040 M
Net income 2022 9,80 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
Net Debt 2022 266 M 280 M 280 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,5x
Yield 2022 1,70%
Capitalization 240 M 253 M 253 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 4 154
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
Rosenbauer International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 35,30 €
Average target price 49,17 €
Spread / Average Target 39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dieter Siegel Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Wolf Chief Financial Officer
Christian Reisinger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniel Tomaschko Chief Technology Officer
Bernhard Matzner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG-23.92%251
AB VOLVO-21.10%33 237
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED-9.83%3 806
CIMC VEHICLES (GROUP) CO., LTD.-23.82%2 636
JUNGHEINRICH AG-48.13%2 459
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO., LTD.-24.57%2 187