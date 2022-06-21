Interschutz 2022: HEROS, GAROS, BOROS – from head to toe in Rosenbauer protective equipment

Firefighter helmet HEROS H30 with integrated position light

New, single-layer and easy to clean protective suit GAROS G10

BOROS B4 firefighting boots with innovative quick-release device

Rosenbauer will be presenting its innovations from the field of personal protective equipment at Interschutz 2022, and a very special highlight is the BOROS B4 firefighting boot. The protective boot is the top product from the new boot line, which was developed together with shoe technicians, designers, sole specialists, and ergonomists. Feedback from emergency response organizations was also incorporated into the design after intensive wear tests under real-world conditions. In addition to the BOROS B4, the BOROS B1 slip-on boot is already available as a second product from the collection.

Maximum protection, ultimate comfort

What sets the BOROS line apart is its high quality and top-notch workmanship. The boots meet the highest protection levels, offer perfect wear comfort thanks to the dynamic cut and ergonomic design as well as an optimal fit due to the many adjustment options to the individual foot shape. All BOROS models are certified according to the European standard (EN15090 F2A)

for firefighting boots and are suitable for outdoor and indoor use. But that's not all: the BOROS collection also looks great thanks to its sporty design.

The BOROS B4 has a completely newly developed quick-release device system with 2-zone lacing and lateral adjustment hooks, whereby the forefoot (lower zone) and shaft (upper zone) can be tensioned individually. Putting them on and taking them off

takes only a few seconds. Once set, the BOROS B4 can be closed or opened within one second.

Light, ergonomic, and versatile

Two versions of the new collection of protective suits are now also available: the GAROS G10, a lightweight, single-layer suit for technical operations (world premiere at Interschutz, available from the end of 2022) and the tried-and-tested multi-layer protective suit GAROS G30, which, with reduced weight, also offers the protection required by the standard for fire operations (except for inside fire attacks) (heat transmission level 1). During development, special attention was paid to wear comfort, with the FIRE FLEX, the premium product among Rosenbauer's protective suits, as the inspiration. A special cut (Ergocut) gives the new protective suits their excellent fit and offers optimum freedom of movement. For example, the jacket fits perfectly even when working overhead and is not pulled up when the arms are moved up.

The materials in the GAROS collection have been specifically selected so that pollutants can be reliably removed from the fabric when professionally cleaned, and the suits can be washed many times before they need to be impregnated again.

The smart firefighter helmet

Another new development is the "smart" firefighter helmet, the HEROS H30. The first type A helmet with a position light integrated into the helmet shell, which increases the visibility in situations without any external lighting. The helmet is also already equipped with an RFID chip, which can be used, for example, to keep a logbook (storage, washing service, repair).

The HEROS H30 meets the highest protection levels for inside fire attacks, is certified according to EN 443:2008, EN 16471, EN 16473, ISO 16073:2011, and EN 14458:2018 and has the same technical features as the type B helmet HEROS Titan. Hearability with the helmet is even slightly better due to the different lateral contour. And at approx. 1235 grams (without attachments), it weighs significantly less than comparable type A helmets. The many adjustment options allow precise and easy adaptation to the individual head shape.

Perfectly matched

Rosenbauer offers perfectly matched protective equipment from head to toe. This also includes fire fighting gloves such as the GLOROS T1 for technical assistance. As the only fire service equipment supplier, the complete PPE is developed and produced in-house with the support of experts - and has been for over 20 years. Rosenbauer is therefore not only a leading manufacturer of fire fighting vehicles and fire fighting equipment, but also an experienced clothing professional, helmet manufacturer, and pioneer in the development of fire fighting boots.

Online shop and Interschutz bonus

Rosenbauer's equipment products can now be purchased via an online shop. In addition to the complete range of personal protective equipment, technical equipment from lighting sets to power generators and stowage systems are also available on this shopping platform. New products such as the RTE FX nozzle with a flow rate of up to 750 l/min or the RTE PS2 Power Station with 2,000 W and photovoltaic panels as accessories (both on display at Interschutz) are constantly being added.