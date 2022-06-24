Interschutz 2022: Rosenbauer presents RDS Connected

RDS Connected as a system platform for all digital solutions

Integration of drones, robots, satellite and Smart City data

RDS Connected Command with new app and expanded functions

At Interschutz, the world's leading trade fair, Rosenbauer will demonstrate how the digital and fire service worlds are becoming increasingly closer together, and how more and more data sources can be developed and made available for firefighting operational utilization. Four specific areas of application are discussed: airports, forest fires, the Smart City and drones. RDS Connected is the overarching software ecosystem into which all products can be incorporated, from the Rosenbauer vehicle and fleet management system to robots, drones, and other resources required in firefighting operations. All data is located in a secure cloud, and communication takes place within a secure network.

Complete fleet management

Rosenbauer's RDS Connected Fleet vehicle management system offers an optimal overview of fire services' resources before, during and after an operation. It is in operation with plant and airport fire departments all over the world, who use RDS Connected Fleet to manage their entire fleet. Among other things, logbooks can be maintained, signals evaluated, and individual vehicle histories and complete fleet statistics generated.

Where are my resources?

However, the system can also be used perfectly in operation because it is able to provide real-time data, such as the status of vehicles and their current position on the corresponding maps at any time. At Interschutz, Rosenbauer is presenting the RDS Connected Fleet with a newly improved design that clearly presents all relevant information at a glance. How the system can be used for modern, proactive remote services (SW updates, remote diagnosis and maintenance, etc.) will also be outlined.

Visible resources

Emergency response organizations must also know what resources they have available and where they are located at all times during forest fire operations. Not only do forest and bush firefighting vehicles have to be coordinated, but also firefighting aircraft and helicopters, fireboats, excavators and bulldozers etc. They can all be docked directly with RDS Connected and equipped with GPS trackers to provide real-time information about their own position and operational readiness to the operational leader and all other crews involved.

Reliable early and remote detection

RDS Connected can also be used to display drone images from reconnaissance and surveillance flights, and, in the future, to provide sensor and satellite data. The development of airborne camera and sensor systems is progressing rapidly: robust, DJI firefighting drones can stay in the air for up to an hour and can be used over a distance of up to 15 km (Matrice 30 RTK). Rosenbauer will also present a project for early forest fire detection at Interschutz. The satellite system from OroraTech, a leading digital reconnaissance service for global forest fires, is linked to the RDS Connected, with emergency response organizations having access to current and historical satellite data. The mutual goal is to not only be able to use this for instant fire detection in the future, but also to establish a complete forest fire monitoring system geared towards prevention.

Safely on the move on the apron



RDS Connected can also be expanded to include a Driver's Enhanced Vision System (DEVS). The utilization of high-precision GPS data and customer-specific maps enables precise navigation and localization of emergency response vehicles at airports or industrial sites through the use of thermal imaging cameras, even in extremely poor visibility. In addition, as will also be presented at Interschutz, the movements of all aircraft and ground vehicles on the apron can be recorded via an A-SMGCS (Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System) interface, and emergency journeys at airports can be made even safer by allowing the drivers to be warned about potential collisions in good time.

New apps for Connected Command

New smartphone apps (Android and iOS) for RDS Connected Command, with additional areas of application, will also be presented at the fair. Two sample case studies from a generic Smart City will also be presented; the alerting of a fire department with a complete overview of the participants, and the preparation for an operation around the central question: where are my resources? All mission-relevant information can be made available via RDS Connected Command, for example, building and site plans or tactical geo-information is always at hand, and communication between emergency crews always takes place through a secure system. The new apps now also offer a chat function and access to data beyond the operational event, for example appointment schedules and event calendars.