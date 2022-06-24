Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Rosenbauer International AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROS   AT0000922554

ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG

(ROS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:49 2022-06-24 am EDT
35.70 EUR   +1.71%
06/23INTERSCHUTZ 2022 : Rosenbauer displays its RPS AeroGate disinfection bridge
PU
06/21INTERSCHUTZ 2022 : HEROS, GAROS, BOROS – from head to toe in Rosenbauer protective equipment
PU
06/20INTERSCHUTZ 2022 : Rosenbauer showcases its core expertise in extinguishing systems with new pumps, foam proportioning systems, and CAFS products
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interschutz 2022: Rosenbauer presents RDS Connected

06/24/2022 | 03:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • RDS Connected as a system platform for all digital solutions
  • Integration of drones, robots, satellite and Smart City data
  • RDS Connected Command with new app and expanded functions

At Interschutz, the world's leading trade fair, Rosenbauer will demonstrate how the digital and fire service worlds are becoming increasingly closer together, and how more and more data sources can be developed and made available for firefighting operational utilization. Four specific areas of application are discussed: airports, forest fires, the Smart City and drones. RDS Connected is the overarching software ecosystem into which all products can be incorporated, from the Rosenbauer vehicle and fleet management system to robots, drones, and other resources required in firefighting operations. All data is located in a secure cloud, and communication takes place within a secure network.

Complete fleet management

Rosenbauer's RDS Connected Fleet vehicle management system offers an optimal overview of fire services' resources before, during and after an operation. It is in operation with plant and airport fire departments all over the world, who use RDS Connected Fleet to manage their entire fleet. Among other things, logbooks can be maintained, signals evaluated, and individual vehicle histories and complete fleet statistics generated.

Where are my resources?

However, the system can also be used perfectly in operation because it is able to provide real-time data, such as the status of vehicles and their current position on the corresponding maps at any time. At Interschutz, Rosenbauer is presenting the RDS Connected Fleet with a newly improved design that clearly presents all relevant information at a glance. How the system can be used for modern, proactive remote services (SW updates, remote diagnosis and maintenance, etc.) will also be outlined.

Visible resources

Emergency response organizations must also know what resources they have available and where they are located at all times during forest fire operations. Not only do forest and bush firefighting vehicles have to be coordinated, but also firefighting aircraft and helicopters, fireboats, excavators and bulldozers etc. They can all be docked directly with RDS Connected and equipped with GPS trackers to provide real-time information about their own position and operational readiness to the operational leader and all other crews involved.

Reliable early and remote detection

RDS Connected can also be used to display drone images from reconnaissance and surveillance flights, and, in the future, to provide sensor and satellite data. The development of airborne camera and sensor systems is progressing rapidly: robust, DJI firefighting drones can stay in the air for up to an hour and can be used over a distance of up to 15 km (Matrice 30 RTK). Rosenbauer will also present a project for early forest fire detection at Interschutz. The satellite system from OroraTech, a leading digital reconnaissance service for global forest fires, is linked to the RDS Connected, with emergency response organizations having access to current and historical satellite data. The mutual goal is to not only be able to use this for instant fire detection in the future, but also to establish a complete forest fire monitoring system geared towards prevention.

Safely on the move on the apron

RDS Connected can also be expanded to include a Driver's Enhanced Vision System (DEVS). The utilization of high-precision GPS data and customer-specific maps enables precise navigation and localization of emergency response vehicles at airports or industrial sites through the use of thermal imaging cameras, even in extremely poor visibility. In addition, as will also be presented at Interschutz, the movements of all aircraft and ground vehicles on the apron can be recorded via an A-SMGCS (Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System) interface, and emergency journeys at airports can be made even safer by allowing the drivers to be warned about potential collisions in good time.

New apps for Connected Command

New smartphone apps (Android and iOS) for RDS Connected Command, with additional areas of application, will also be presented at the fair. Two sample case studies from a generic Smart City will also be presented; the alerting of a fire department with a complete overview of the participants, and the preparation for an operation around the central question: where are my resources? All mission-relevant information can be made available via RDS Connected Command, for example, building and site plans or tactical geo-information is always at hand, and communication between emergency crews always takes place through a secure system. The new apps now also offer a chat function and access to data beyond the operational event, for example appointment schedules and event calendars.

Disclaimer

Rosenbauer International AG published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 07:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG
06/23INTERSCHUTZ 2022 : Rosenbauer displays its RPS AeroGate disinfection bridge
PU
06/21INTERSCHUTZ 2022 : HEROS, GAROS, BOROS – from head to toe in Rosenbauer protective e..
PU
06/20INTERSCHUTZ 2022 : Rosenbauer showcases its core expertise in extinguishing systems with n..
PU
06/19INTERSCHUTZ 2022 : Rosenbauer meets the challenge of forest fires
PU
06/19INTERSCHUTZ 2022 : Rosenbauer accompanies fire departments into the electromobile future
PU
06/19INTERSCHUTZ 2022 : Rosenbauer presents the PANTHER electric
PU
06/19INTERSCHUTZ 2022 : Rosenbauer presents the first AT electric
PU
06/19INTERSCHUTZ 2022 : curtains up for the L32A-XS electric aerial ladder
PU
06/19ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL : Group intends to double revenues through electric mobility and ..
PU
06/19ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL : “Rosenbauer City 2030” – Long-Term Group Stra..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 995 M 1 047 M 1 047 M
Net income 2022 11,5 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
Net Debt 2022 290 M 305 M 305 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 1,99%
Capitalization 239 M 251 M 251 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 4 154
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
Rosenbauer International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 35,10 €
Average target price 49,83 €
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dieter Siegel Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Wolf Chief Financial Officer
Christian Reisinger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniel Tomaschko Chief Technology Officer
Bernhard Matzner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG-24.35%250
AB VOLVO-24.98%32 967
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED-10.17%3 792
CIMC VEHICLES (GROUP) CO., LTD.-13.82%2 979
JUNGHEINRICH AG-50.89%2 484
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO., LTD.-20.07%2 368