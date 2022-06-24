Log in
    ROS   AT0000922554

ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG

(ROS)
06/23 2022-06-24
35.70 EUR   +1.71%
Interschutz 2022: new payload module for the RTE robot

06/24/2022 | 03:56am EDT
  • Extinguishing module with new, powerful universal turret
  • Semi-module with battery-powered high-performance fan
  • Different module variants to accommodate MECs (mobile equipment carriers)

Rosenbauer will be demonstrating the versatility of the RTE robot at Interschutz. The multi-functional robot can be equipped with a wide variety of payload modules and can be deployed extremely flexibly by fire services. Everything is possible, from firefighting operations to supporting heavy logistics tasks to recovery operations. The individual modules can be changed quickly and easily via a simple swap system, and the robot and live load are controlled intuitively via a radio remote control.

Flexible in firefighting operation

One of the new modules is equipped with the RM15C universal turret. Its output is up to 2,000 l/min at 10 bar, the throw range up to 65 m (water). The electronically controlled turret goes into attack position at the touch of a button, can be rotated 360° and can be swiveled vertically upwards. In addition, the same functions as the RM15C mounted on vehicles are available: solid and water spray, volume adjustment, oscillating function, etc. In addition, the RM15 can be equipped with floodlights and cameras and the images can be displayed on the optional display available for the remote control device.

The second new module is equipped with the Rosenbauer RTE AX B16 high-performance fan, which, with its battery capacity, allows 60 minutes of continuous duty at full power. Just like the turret module, the fan module also requires only just under half the floor space on the swap platform (half-modules with dimensions of 540 x 800 mm), which means that both can be mounted one behind the other on the RTE robot and operated simultaneously.

Quick module change

The extinguishing module with mounted RM35C turret (up to 3,500 l/min at 10 bar and up to 80 m throw range in water-only mode) has been in the product line since 2020. In order to be able to quickly swap and set down heavy full modules like this (1,200 x 800 mm), an easy-to-handle lowering system consisting of four jacks is available, and the RTE robot can also be equipped with an electric lifting system. The payload modules are lifted slightly on one side, and the robot underneath simply moves out and the modules are set down on the jacks. This makes it possible for one person to change modules weighing up to 600 kg, which means that the robot can also be used to transport heavy loads.

Even more flexible for logistics tasks

Also on show and demonstrated at the fair are two variants of the RTE robot for the transport of MECs (mobile equipment carriers). This makes them suitable for off-road use and they can be transported effortlessly to an operational scene even off paved roads and paths, uphill and downhill. For the RTE robot with 800 mm width there is a separate payload module, and the RTE robot with 1,070 mm width can optionally be equipped with fixed rails. The MECs are pushed on via an associated ramp and securely fixed in place, whereby the overall height is lower with the wider robot, which has a positive effect on maneuverability and stability.

Future-proof all-rounder

The robot and payload module system is as flexible as the fire service needs to be in operation and is constantly being developed further. In the future, there will also be applications with sensor technology and the RTE robot will be used for situational awareness and hazard assessment in areas with difficult visibility conditions. Rosenbauer is also already researching the robot's (semi-)autonomous capabilities so that it can, for example, move around independently or carry out handling tasks (opening doors, closing valves, etc.) on its own.

Its versatility makes the RTE robot an indispensable aid for fire services because it can handle operations even with small crews and significantly reduces the risks for the crew. Due to its modularity, it can be further upgraded at any time, and with its attractive price/performance ratio it appeals to large and small emergency response organizations alike.

Disclaimer

Rosenbauer International AG published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 07:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
