Rosenbauer International : Crew Transport Vehicles now Available in the BBG e-Shop

Rosenbauer Österreich GmbH has successfully participated in the Bundesbeschaffung GmbH (BBG) public tender for crew transport vehicles (MTF). This resulted in the conclusion of a framework agreement over several years. Rosenbauer Österreich GmbH is assisted in rendering its services by subcontractor Mercedes-Benz Österreich GmbH.

The framework agreement runs until December 2026 and includes four batches for the delivery of vehicles based on Mercedes-Benz Vito or Sprinter in the Crew Transport Vehicle (MTF) or Command and Communications Apparatus (KDOF) design. The vehicles are available in 4x2 and 4x4 designs.

Thanks to the framework agreement, Austrian fire services save time and money in procurement and at the same time can draw on the know-how of two competent partners on the market. Specific adaptations to the needs of the respective organization are still easy to implement within the scope of a wide range of specification options for the chassis equipment and the fire fighting equipment.

Of course, fire services can also request vehicles in an existing predefined version via this framework agreement. This limited contingent of vehicles is available with a shorter delivery time for deployment.

All vehicles can be ordered in the BBG e-Shop under the designation "Crew Transport Vehicles (MTF) - GZ 2801.03883." Production takes place at the Rosenbauer plant in Neidling, the competence center for small vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz Österreich GmbH

Mercedes-Benz Österreich GmbH is a 100 percent subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz AG. The company is based in Eugendorf. Mercedes-Benz Austria is the general importer of the registered brands Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-EQ and smart. With about 250 employees, the company coordinates sales, marketing, service and press activities in Austria. Sales are carried out via the authorized trading partner network and the business locations operated by the agents. Service work is carried out by the authorized workshops. In 2022, 10,575 Mercedes-Benz cars (incl. V-Class), 3,701 vans (excl. V-Class) and 71 smart were registered in Austria.

