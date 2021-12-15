Log in
    ROS   AT0000922554

ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG

(ROS)
  Report
Rosenbauer International : Group is adjusting its guidance for 2021

12/15/2021 | 10:19am EST
The Rosenbauer Group is adjusting its outlook for the current financial year. Following a review of business figures, revenues are expected to stay below € 1.0 billion (previously stable revenues; 2020: € 1.04 billion), whereas EBIT margin is expected to be 3.5% (instead of previously 4.5% to 4.8%). The causes for this development are delayed handovers of vehicles, which have led to a partial revenue relocation to the first quarter 2022, as well as persisting disruptions in production and increased material costs due to supply chain issues. This situation has been aggravated by recent lockdowns and renewed travel restrictions.

In the first three quarters 2021 the Rosenbauer Group has generated revenues of € 649.5 million and an EBIT of € 12.9 million. This corresponds to an EBIT margin of 2.0%.

The preliminary results 2021 will be published on February 18, 2022.

Disclaimer

Rosenbauer International AG published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 031 M 1 162 M 1 162 M
Net income 2021 21,4 M 24,1 M 24,1 M
Net Debt 2021 254 M 287 M 287 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 2,87%
Capitalization 324 M 365 M 365 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 4 004
Free-Float 49,0%
