Rosenbauer International : Group is adjusting its guidance for 2021

The Rosenbauer Group is adjusting its outlook for the current financial year. Following a review of business figures, revenues are expected to stay below € 1.0 billion (previously stable revenues; 2020: € 1.04 billion), whereas EBIT margin is expected to be 3.5% (instead of previously 4.5% to 4.8%). The causes for this development are delayed handovers of vehicles, which have led to a partial revenue relocation to the first quarter 2022, as well as persisting disruptions in production and increased material costs due to supply chain issues. This situation has been aggravated by recent lockdowns and renewed travel restrictions.



In the first three quarters 2021 the Rosenbauer Group has generated revenues of € 649.5 million and an EBIT of € 12.9 million. This corresponds to an EBIT margin of 2.0%.



The preliminary results 2021 will be published on February 18, 2022.

