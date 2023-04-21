Advanced search
Rosenbauer International : Investors Presentation April 21, 2023

04/21/2023 | 02:50am EDT
Rosenbauer Konzern

Investor & Analyst Presentation I FY 2022 Financial Figures

Sebastian Wolf | CEO

April 21, 2023

Disclaimer

This presentation was produced by Rosenbauer International AG (Rosenbauer for short) for informational purposes only. Despite the greatest care taken by Rosenbauer, no guarantee is given for the correctness and completeness of the content.

This presentation may not be reproduced, transmitted, or distributed (neither in its entirety nor in part). Unless otherwise stated, all information (including financial statements and forecasts) is the property of Rosenbauer and may therefore be changed without prior notification by Rosenbauer.

All decisions based on information included in the Rosenbauer presentation are the sole responsibility of the user. Rosenbauer accepts no liability for the actions and consequences resulting from the use of the presentation.

None of the information provided in the presentation constitutes or is intended to be, an invitation to buy or trade in Rosenbauer shares.

Investor Presentation | 2

Agenda

  1. Rosenbauer Group at a glance
  2. FY 2022 financial figures
  3. ESG initiatives and non-financial performance
  4. Outlook

Q&A

Rosenbauer Group at a glance

Equity story

Global market leader

  • System provider of fire-fighting equipment and preventive fire protection
  • Globally leading producer of fire-fighting vehicles
  • 11.6% RB market share (global market volume 2021: ~ 21,000 pcs)

Unrivalled worldwide network

  • Present in around 120 countries
  • 9 Production sites in Europe, 3 in the US and 3 in Asia
  • Around 240 sales partners worldwide

Innovation leader

  • Rosenbauer Group holds around 230 patents
  • Pioneer in sustainability technologies
  • First fully electric fire truck: "Revolutionary Technology" (RT) model series
  • First complete electric vehicle line-up (Interschutz 2022)

Resilient business model

  • Broad diversification by geographies and products
  • Customers mostly from the public sector
  • Clear dividend policy based on company's development

Investor Presentation | 5

Disclaimer

Rosenbauer International AG published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 06:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
