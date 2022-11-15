Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Rosenbauer International AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROS   AT0000922554

ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG

(ROS)
  Report
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  03:51 2022-11-15 am EST
32.30 EUR   +0.31%
03:51aRosenbauer International : Investors Presentation Q3/2022, November 15, 2022
PU
10/20Rosenbauer International : hands over the last vehicles of the current AT generation to the Vienna Professional Fire Department
PU
09/13Rosenbauer International : 30 Years of HEROS Firefighting Helmets
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rosenbauer International : Investors Presentation Q3/2022, November 15, 2022

11/15/2022 | 03:51am EST
Rosenbauer Group

Investor & Analyst Presentation I Q3 Financial Figures

Sebastian Wolf | CEO, CFO

November 15, 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation was produced by Rosenbauer International AG (Rosenbauer for short) for informational purposes only. Despite the greatest care taken by Rosenbauer, no guarantee is given

for the correctness and completeness of the content.

This presentation may not be reproduced, transmitted, or distributed (neither in its entirety nor in part). Unless otherwise stated, all information (including financial statements and forecasts) is the property of Rosenbauer and may therefore be changed without prior notification by Rosenbauer.

All decisions based on information included in the Rosenbauer presentation are the sole responsibility of the user. Rosenbauer accepts no liability for the actions and consequences resulting from the use of the presentation.

None of the information provided in the presentation constitutes or is intended to be, an invitation to

buy or trade in Rosenbauer shares.

Investor Presentation | 2

Agenda

  1. Rosenbauer Group at a glance
  2. Q3 2022 financial figures
  3. Outlook

Q&A

Rosenbauer Group at a glance

Equity story

GLOBAL MARKET LEADER

GLOBAL MARKET LEADER

  • System provider of fire-fighting equipment and preventive fire protection
  • Globally leading producer of fire-fighting vehicles
  • 14.8% RB market share (global market volume 2020: ~ 20,400 pcs)

UNRIVALLED WORLDWIDE NETWORK

  • Present in around 120 countries
  • 9 Production sites in Europe,
    3 in the US and 4 in Asia
  • Around 240 sales partners worldwide

INNOVATION LEADER

INNOVATION LEADER

  • High R&D expenditures, Rosenbauer Group holds around 220 patents
  • Pioneer in sustainability technologies
  • First fully electric fire truck:
    "Revolutionary Technology" (RT) model series

RESILIENT BUSINESS MODEL

  • Above-the-marketgrowth over the last 10 years
  • Sustainable dividend policy, safe dividend payments
  • Broad diversification by geographies and products

Investor Presentation | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rosenbauer International AG published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 08:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 989 M 1 023 M 1 023 M
Net income 2022 -1,15 M -1,19 M -1,19 M
Net Debt 2022 313 M 323 M 323 M
P/E ratio 2022 -184x
Yield 2022 1,09%
Capitalization 219 M 226 M 226 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 4 204
Free-Float 49,0%
Technical analysis trends ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 32,20 €
Average target price 45,00 €
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Wolf Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Christian Reisinger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniel Tomaschko Chief Technology Officer
Bernhard Matzner Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Paul Zehnder Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG-30.60%226
AB VOLVO-8.30%38 070
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED-27.58%3 062
JUNGHEINRICH AG-35.21%3 061
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO.,LTD.-17.47%2 211
CIMC VEHICLES (GROUP) CO., LTD.-26.32%2 106