Rosenbauer International : Investors Presentation Q3/2022, November 15, 2022
11/15/2022 | 03:51am EST
Rosenbauer Group
Investor & Analyst Presentation I Q3 Financial Figures
Sebastian Wolf | CEO, CFO
November 15, 2022
Disclaimer
This presentation was produced by Rosenbauer International AG (Rosenbauer for short) for informational purposes only. Despite the greatest care taken by Rosenbauer, no guarantee is given
for the correctness and completeness of the content.
This presentation may not be reproduced, transmitted, or distributed (neither in its entirety nor in part). Unless otherwise stated, all information (including financial statements and forecasts) is the property of Rosenbauer and may therefore be changed without prior notification by Rosenbauer.
All decisions based on information included in the Rosenbauer presentation are the sole responsibility of the user. Rosenbauer accepts no liability for the actions and consequences resulting from the use of the presentation.
None of the information provided in the presentation constitutes or is intended to be, an invitation to
buy or trade in Rosenbauer shares.
Agenda
Rosenbauer Group at a glance
Q3 2022 financial figures
Outlook
Q&A
Rosenbauer Group at a glance
Equity story
GLOBAL MARKET LEADER
System provider of fire-fighting equipment and preventive fire protection
Globally leading producer of fire-fighting vehicles
