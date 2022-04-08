Rosenbauer International : Investors presentation Annual Results 2021, 08. April 2022

Disclaimer

Agenda

1. Rosenbauer Group at a glance

2. FY 2021 financial and non-financial figures

3. Outlook

Q&A

GLOBAL MARKET LEADER

■ System provider of fire-fighting equipment and preventive fire protection

■ Globally leading producer of fire-fighting vehicles

■ 14.8% RB market share (global market volume 2020: ~ 20,400 pcs)

UNRIVALLED WORLDWIDE NETWORK

■ Present in around 120 countries

■ 9 Production sites in Europe, 3 in the US and 4 in Asia

■ Around 240 sales partners worldwide

INNOVATION LEADER

■ High R&D expenditures, Rosenbauer Group holds around 220 patents

■ Pioneer in sustainability technologies

■ Lighthouse-project "Revolutionary Technology" (RT)

RESILIENT BUSINESS MODEL