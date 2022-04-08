Log in
    ROS   AT0000922554

ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG

(ROS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/08 05:24:40 am EDT
40.60 EUR   +0.25%
01:19aROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL : Annual Financial Report 2021
PU
01:09aROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL : Group Results 2021
PU
03/22ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL : New managers at Rosenbauer
PU
Rosenbauer International : Investors presentation Annual Results 2021, 08. April 2022

04/08/2022 | 05:09am EDT
Disclaimer

This presentation was produced by Rosenbauer International AG (Rosenbauer for short) for informational purposes only. Despite the greatest care taken by Rosenbauer, no guarantee is given for the correctness and completeness of the content.

This presentation may not be reproduced, transmitted, or distributed (neither in its entirety nor in part). Unless otherwise stated, all information (including financial statements and forecasts) is the property of Rosenbauer and may therefore be changed without prior notification by Rosenbauer.

All decisions based on information included in the Rosenbauer presentation are the sole responsibility of the user. Rosenbauer accepts no liability for the actions and consequences resulting from the use of the presentation.

None of the information provided in the presentation constitutes or is intended to be, an invitation to buy or trade in Rosenbauer shares.

Agenda

  • 1. Rosenbauer Group at a glance

  • 2. FY 2021 financial and non-financial figures

  • 3. Outlook

Q&A

GLOBAL MARKET LEADER

  • System provider of fire-fighting equipment and preventive fire protection

  • Globally leading producer of fire-fighting vehicles

  • 14.8% RB market share

    (global market volume 2020: ~ 20,400 pcs)

UNRIVALLED WORLDWIDE NETWORK

  • Present in around 120 countries

  • 9 Production sites in Europe, 3 in the US and 4 in Asia

  • Around 240 sales partners worldwide

INNOVATION LEADER

  • High R&D expenditures, Rosenbauer Group holds around 220 patents

  • Pioneer in sustainability technologies

  • Lighthouse-project "Revolutionary Technology" (RT)

RESILIENT BUSINESS MODEL

  • Above-the-market growth over the last 10 years

  • Sustainable dividend policy, safe dividend payments

  • Broad diversification by geographies and products

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rosenbauer International AG published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 09:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
