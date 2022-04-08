Rosenbauer International : Investors presentation Annual Results 2021, 08. April 2022

Disclaimer
GLOBAL MARKET LEADER
-
■ System provider of fire-fighting equipment and preventive fire protection
-
■ Globally leading producer of fire-fighting vehicles
-
■ 14.8% RB market share
(global market volume 2020: ~ 20,400 pcs)
UNRIVALLED WORLDWIDE NETWORK
-
■ Present in around 120 countries
-
■ 9 Production sites in Europe, 3 in the US and 4 in Asia
-
■ Around 240 sales partners worldwide
INNOVATION LEADER
-
■ High R&D expenditures, Rosenbauer Group holds around 220 patents
-
■ Pioneer in sustainability technologies
-
■ Lighthouse-project "Revolutionary Technology" (RT)
RESILIENT BUSINESS MODEL
-
■ Above-the-market growth over the last 10 years
-
■ Sustainable dividend policy, safe dividend payments
-
■ Broad diversification by geographies and products
