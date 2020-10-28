Rosenbauer International : Maximum individual

Customizable large tank fire fighting vehicles for municipalities, industry, and airports

Modular body concept with four basic modules for maximum variability

Operation of extinguishing systems, body components, and devices via uniform user interface

Completely modular! This is the quintessence of a customized fire fighting vehicle. In the new MT model range they have become a reality. With its Modular Technology, Rosenbauer manufactures vehicles for municipalities, industry, and airports, precisely in line with the fire departments' tactical needs and their specific requirements. The vehicles are highly customizable. They can be mounted on 2, 3, and 4-axle serial chassis, fitted with variable water/foam tanks up to 20,000 l and equipped with all Rosenbauer extinguishing systems: from the compact centrifugal pump N25 to the high-performance unit N130, from the around-the-pump foam proportioner FIXMIX to the industrial direct injection foam proportioning system HYDROMATIC, from the bumper turret RM15 to the remote-controlled roof turret RM130, with compressed air foam system and with the STINGER boom including piercing tool. All extinguishing technology components perfectly match one another, because Rosenbauer develops and produces them in-house. In addition, powder and CO2 extinguishing systems can be integrated into Rosenbauer systems. No other vehicle concept offers such high variability and flexibility as the new Modular Technology.

The trademark

The modular superstructure is the hallmark of the MT. A subframe forms the basis as a connection between the chassis and the fire fighting body. A 100 mm grid ensures that the body modules can be placed flexibly on the frame. There are four modules available:

A crew cab module (Rosenbauer proCAB), which can be individually configured in terms of size, number of seats, and design (LED interior and handle lighting, SCBA holder, entrances ...) and can be designed either as a stand-alone or docking cab.

An equipment compartment module for accommodating technical equipment, which can be manufactured in lengths from 650 to 2,950 mm, with or without steps, full-height lockers, and hinged steps.

A tank module with extinguishing agent tanks for water and foam (also combined) and volumes from 5,000 to 20,000 l.

A pump compartment module, also of variable size, which is closed by a flap or by a roller shutter and can be implemented optionally with full-height locker flaps or step-on stirrup for the removal of the equipment held in the pump compartment.

All body modules are made by Rosenbauer and are manufactured from extruded aluminum profiles with aluminum paneling, making the body stiffer and extremely stable. The 'intelligent' profiles can also be designed with LED lighting and flexible fastening channels according to customer requirements for an absolutely individual equipment compartment design.

The MT Airport BUFFALO

In addition to classic road chassis, the MT is also mounted on the Zetros chassis from Mercedes-Benz, thus creating an extremely versatile and all-terrain ARFF vehicle. The MT Airport Buffalo is equipped with a 6x6 chassis, a 480 hp engine (350 kW) with Allison automatic transmission and has a total weight of 29 tons. The extinguishing technology consists of an N35 (up to 3,500 l/min at 10 bar) with integrated around-the-pump foam proportioner, a dry powder unit, a bumper and roof turret, both remote-controlled, as well as fast attacks for water/foam and powder. The vehicle can hold 6,100 liters of water and 750 liters of foam compound on board, offers a pump-and-roll function and is manned by a crew of four. Incidentally, Rosenbauer is the first and so far only manufacturer to have built an ARFF vehicle on the new Zetros chassis. Due to its exceptional off-road qualities, it is also ideally suited for forest fire and industrial vehicles that have to operate on rough terrain.

Powerful firefighting equipment

Rosenbauer has expanded its pump portfolio upwards, specifically for installation in large tankers and industrial vehicles, and has developed the N130. It delivers up to 13,000 l/min at 10 bar and a suction lift of three meters and reaches a maximum delivery volume of 20,000 l/min in feed mode at an inlet pressure of 4 bar. The N130 is a single-stage normal pressure pump and is built in light alloy and gunmetal. Propulsion is provided either by a powerful vehicle power take-off or by a split-shaft transmission built into the vehicle power train, which allows the full drive power of the engine to be switched to either the pump or the traction drive.

The N130 is ideally combined with the HYDROMATIC1200 direct injection proportioning system, which mixes up to 1,200 l/min of foam compound into the fire fighting water and supplies each pressure outlet individually as required. Alternatively, the FOAMATIC E premixing system and optionally the Rosenbauer H5 high-pressure pump (up to 500 l/min at 40 bar) can be installed.

With MT vehicles multiple turrets can also be used. The highest discharge quantity can be achieved with the proven RM130. Up to 15,000 l/min of water or water/foam compound mixture can be discharged via the remote-controlled roof turret, with throwing distances of over 130 meters in water operation. The RM130 is also suitable for the use of dry powder. Equipped with a special ChemCore nozzle, this can even be introduced into the water jet.

Intuitive operation

Operation of the MT is carried out via the new Rosenbauer RBC LCS operating system. This enables all extinguishing systems, electronic body components, and fire-fighting equipment, such as the generators or power generators installed in the vehicle, to be controlled and the operating states to be read out. The logical structure of the Logic Control System and the comprehensible menu navigation with color-coded functions and quick-select keys enable intuitively correct and safe operation. All relevant information is shown on clearly arranged displays, so that every operator can get to grips with it straight away.

Like everything else on the MT, the operating system is modular in design and can be configured individually. Two different displays are available both for pump operation at the rear and for the driver's cab for operating vehicle lighting, signaling systems, in-built generators, etc.: a large, high-res 10' display with day/night switching (automatic and manual) and a viewing angle of 85° and a 3.5' display. The control commands are entered on glove-compatible key panels or optionally also via touchscreen. Basic functions of the pump can also be controlled from the driver's cab and all functions can be activated at the push of a button by means of an scene arrival button to secure a vehicle before leaving the cab.

One face to the customer

The new RBC LCS operating system is not just used in the MT, but in all new Rosenbauer vehicles. This supports a smooth changeover between the different types of emergency vehicles and is particularly advantageous for larger fleets of professional fire departments. The Rosenbauer vehicles now also speak a common design language. In the MT, this is reflected in a clear, function-oriented, and modern design language with striking details, such as the triangular tank bead, the angular wings, the external fuel gage, or the roof gallery with LED strips along the entire length of the vehicle (for scene lighting and optionally with integrated rotating beacon), to name but a few.

Just like the body, extinguishing technology, and operation, the exterior design of the MT can also be implemented according to customer requirements. The design combines with the technology to form a modular whole for the moment when firefighting technology should offer exactly the functionalities that matter.

To the MT

Further pictures will be available for download from October 29, 2020!