Rosenbauer International : Wins another Collective Tender in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

Rosenbauer has once again been entrusted with the manufacture and delivery of firefighting vehicles by the State Office for Central Tasks and Technology of the Police, Fire Protection, and Disaster Control of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. After winning the contract for 265 portable water pump vehicles (TSF-W) three years ago, the new order includes up to 40 fire engines (LF 20) in accordance with DIN 14530-11, the orders for 37 of which have already been confirmed.

Rosenbauer will equip the vehicles with a high-quality AT body, one of the hallmarks of which is the integrated double crew cab with automatic revolving doors for safe entry and exit. The LF 20s are built on an MB Atego 150 AF chassis, with all-wheel drive and twin tires on the rear axle and a total permissible weight of 16 tons. The extinguishing technology consists of a Rosenbauer N25 fire pump (FPN 10-2000), which can also be switched on while driving for pump & roll operation at walking speed, as well as the Rosenbauer RFC Admix Variomatic 12 pressure proportioning system (EN 16327), which can deliver up to twelve liters of foam compound per minute and supply three spray points with a continuously adjustable proportioning rate of between 0.1% (wetting agent operation) and 6%. The water tank has a usable capacity of 2,500 liters, with the foam tank having a capacity of 120 liters. The extensive vehicle equipment also includes a NAUTILUS submersible pump, a FANERGY high-performance fan, an RS 14 SUPER SILENT power generator, and the new Rosenbauer RTE one-person reel hose.

The prototype vehicle will be produced in the first half of 2023, with series production beginning after its acceptance. From 2024, the firefighting vehicles will be handed over to the State Office in monthly installments, with the State Office then distributing them to the individual fire departments.

200th TSF-W delivered

The delivery and distribution of the portable fire pump vehicles is in full swing. The handover of the 200th vehicle occurred in November 2022. Just how well the vehicle concept of the TSF-W in Rosenbauer Compact Technology profile has been received is illustrated by the fact that both the state office and other fire departments have ordered additional vehicles, bringing the total number of units to over 300.

The Rosenbauer TSF-W is built on an Iveco Daily chassis with a permissible total weight of 7.2 tons. It is equipped with a Rosenbauer crew compartment for four people, a CT profile body with large-capacity compartments, a water tank with a usable capacity of 1,000 liters, including a water level indicator in the driver's cab and on the pump dashboard, and an angular-mounted FOX portable fire pump with an output of 1,750 l/min at 10 bar (PFPN 10/1500). Among other things, the vehicle is also equipped with a pneumatically extendable and swiveling light mast and a pull-out hygiene wall with water connection.

A new training method

Rosenbauer is also breaking new ground with its portable fire pump vehicles. For the first time, as the result of a request from the State Office of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, vehicle training is offered online. This both saves the fire departments travel time and provides crew members with the opportunity to complete the training at any time. After receiving personalized access to the Rosenbauer e-learning platform, drivers and machinists are familiarized with all the functions of the TSF-W and its operation through numerous and detailed videos, then complete a test at the end and receive a certificate to print out upon passing.