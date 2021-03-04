Log in
Rosenbauer International : Österreich Opens New Customer Center in Asten

03/04/2021 | 04:07am EST
  • Central point of contact for fire services with specialist store and cutting-edge service infrastructure
  • Excellent transit links thanks to location close to freeway exit
  • Improved capacity for the modernization and general overhaul of fire trucks

Rosenbauer is continuing to expand its operations in Upper Austria. The international fire equipment provider, which has its corporate headquarters in Leonding, Austria, is setting up a new point of contact for its customers in Asten. The Rosenbauer Österreich Customer Center will offer fire services everything they need for their operations. There, they will be able to have all their technology, vehicles, pumps and equipment inspected and serviced, procure spare parts and buy new kit. The location, which is already home to a logistics center, is the fourth in Austria after Leonding 1 and 2, the two production facilities for vehicles and extinguishing systems, and Linz-Pichling, where fire helmets are made. Its opening underlines the company's commitment to the region.

More space for servicing
Fire trucks will be maintained and repaired in a purpose-built workshop with twelve service bays. That is five more than Leonding, where servicing will cease once the Asten site is up and running and the space that this frees up will be used for production. The servicing infrastructure at the new location includes state-of-the-art test equipment for firefighting pumps and foam proportioning systems, a cable winch test rig, a washing station and a preservation unit for applying underbody protection. The vehicle service bays are fitted with efficient exhaust extraction systems, while the extinguishing agent test stations have a dedicated tank for collecting foam concentrate. The preservation unit features an automated air purification system with high-performance filters.

An assembly area with metal machining equipment and a welding station is also being set up in the workshop so that minor modifications and refurbishment, modernization and general overhaul work can be carried out on fire trucks. 'We want to keep on growing in our Customer Service business unit and broaden our range,' says Andreas Zeller, Chief Sales Officer at Rosenbauer. 'We see a lot of potential in the refurbishment in particular and are setting our sights on more than just domestic fire services - more than that, we want Asten to be a base for an international operation.'

New one-stop shop
Alongside the servicing infrastructure, Rosenbauer will be offering fire services a full range of spare parts and equipment at its customer center in Asten. The new shop will have much more floor space than was previously available in Leonding and will offer all key products for fire services, particularly own-brand personal protective equipment and technical safety gear. This includes HEROS firefighting helmets, FIRE FLEX protective suit, Rosenbauer nozzles and the NAUTILUS range of submersible pumps.

Experienced expert consultants will be on hand to help fire services choose the right equipment, and the key products will also be available online in the near future. 'We want to be easily accessible to fire services, and close links with our customers are very important to us,' says Markus Wieshofer, managing director of Rosenbauer Österreich. 'They can visit us at our new shop in Asten, order equipment conveniently online or put in requests through our mobile equipment shop. Then, we'll take a bus full of products directly to the fire house and provide an on-site consulting service.'

The Rosenbauer Österreich Customer Center will be open to fire services starting in April. The shop is due to open on April 12, followed by the service department a month later on May 10. Thanks to its convenient location near the Asten exit, the new Rosenbauer customer center is easily accessible via the West Autobahn freeway.

Disclaimer

Rosenbauer International AG published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 09:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
