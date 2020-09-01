Log in
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate the Following Mergers; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - RST, CBMG, AIMT, MR

09/01/2020 | 11:18pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate:

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Cambium Learning Group for $30 per share. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/rosetta-stone-inc-rst-stock-merger-cambium/.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a consortium that includes members of Cellular Biomedicine management and several entities. Under the terms of the merger, Cellular Biomedicine stockholders (excluding certain parties) will receive $19.75 in cash for each outstanding share of common stock held immediately prior to the effective time of the merger. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/cellular-biomedicine-group-inc-cbmg-stock-merger/.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Sociétés des Produits Nestlé, S.A. for $34.50 per share. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/aimmune-therapeutics-inc-aimt-stock-merger-nestle/.

Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Southwestern Energy Company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Montage Resources shareholders will receive 1.8656 shares of Southwestern Energy for each Montage Resources share. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/montage-resources-corporation-mr-stock-merger-southwestern/.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-continues-to-investigate-the-following-mergers-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm--rst-cbmg-aimt-mr-301122598.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
