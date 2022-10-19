Rosetti Marino : Incorporation of ROSETTI MARINO FOR TRADING W.L.L. in Qatar

News › Incorporation of ROSETTI MARINO FOR TRADING W.L.L. in Qatar

We are very proud to announce that on 31st August, 2022, ROSETTI MARINO FOR TRADING W.L.L., a wholly owned subsidiary of Rosetti Marino SpA, was registered in Doha, Qatar, in line with the Group's Strategic Business Plan.

This important achievement gives us the opportunity to fulfil a fundamental local content requirement in order to allow us to meet our clients' needs even more effectively than we did in the past.

We would like to take this opportunity to wish the newly established ROSETTI MARINO FOR TRADING W.L.L. and its CEO, Mr Francesco Fornaciari, all the best in this new venture.