Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Rosetti Marino SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YRM   IT0001017851

ROSETTI MARINO SPA

(YRM)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-10-18 am EDT
34.00 EUR    0.00%
05:03aRosetti Marino : Incorporation of ROSETTI MARINO FOR TRADING W.L.L. in Qatar
PU
04:13aRosetti Marino : TYRA FUTURE REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT – Sail Away
PU
09/30Rosetti Marino SpA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rosetti Marino : Incorporation of ROSETTI MARINO FOR TRADING W.L.L. in Qatar

10/19/2022 | 05:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News › Incorporation of ROSETTI MARINO FOR TRADING W.L.L. in Qatar

We are very proud to announce that on 31st August, 2022, ROSETTI MARINO FOR TRADING W.L.L., a wholly owned subsidiary of Rosetti Marino SpA, was registered in Doha, Qatar, in line with the Group's Strategic Business Plan.

This important achievement gives us the opportunity to fulfil a fundamental local content requirement in order to allow us to meet our clients' needs even more effectively than we did in the past.

We would like to take this opportunity to wish the newly established ROSETTI MARINO FOR TRADING W.L.L. and its CEO, Mr Francesco Fornaciari, all the best in this new venture.

Disclaimer

Rosetti Marino S.p.A. published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 09:01:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROSETTI MARINO SPA
05:03aRosetti Marino : Incorporation of ROSETTI MARINO FOR TRADING W.L.L. in Qatar
PU
04:13aRosetti Marino : TYRA FUTURE REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT – Sail Away
PU
09/30Rosetti Marino SpA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
03/31Rosetti Marino SpA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021Rosetti Marino Spa Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Rosetti Marino : April 8, 2021 Banca IMI Equity Company Note
PU
2021Rosetti Marino Spa Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
2021Rosetti Marino : February 3, 2021 Press Release - Purchase 60% Green Methane srl
PU
2021Rosetti Marino SpA acquired 60% stake in GM Green Methane S.R.L. from Marchi Energia S...
CI
2020Rosetti Marino : October 15, 2020 Banca IMI Equity Company Note
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 390 M 383 M 383 M
Net income 2022 1,40 M 1,38 M 1,38 M
Net cash 2022 41,4 M 40,7 M 40,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 97,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 129 M 127 M 127 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 923
Free-Float 0,06%
Chart ROSETTI MARINO SPA
Duration : Period :
Rosetti Marino SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 34,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oscar Guerra Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luca Barchiesi CFO, Secretary, Executive Director & VP
Stefano Silvestroni Chairman, Group Legal & General Affairs Officer
Nicola Mondelli Chief Technological Research & Development Officer
Giorgio Zuffa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROSETTI MARINO SPA-7.61%127
TENARIS S.A.55.21%16 579
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.-16.53%4 747
CHAMPIONX CORPORATION9.85%4 505
SINOPEC OILFIELD EQUIPMENT CORPORATION-9.87%811
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG54.12%737