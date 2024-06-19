portion of "climate-changing" emissions that are caused by the use of fossil fuels, the need to guarantee secure energy sources and the need to ensure that energy is accessible at affordable prices.

This complex combination of factors has found the Group ready to respond positively to the needs of the market and created a number of particularly important opportunities.

In terms of emissions reduction, it should be noted that almost 60% of the Group's order backlog - now totalling Euro 818 million - is made up of projects relating to the Renewables and Carbon Neutrality sector, projects that are carried out with the specific aim of generating energy while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

With regard to the order book, in addition to the contracts acquired by the Parent Company, important orders include the one taken by Nigerian associated company Rosetti Pivot Ltd to construct a Calm Buoy for the mooring of FPSOs and the order taken by Kazakh subsidiary Kazakhstan Caspian Offshore Industries Llp for preparatory works on the building of a large Slug Catcher.

With regard to the Group's only project for the Russian Federation, it should be noted that, in June 2023, Russian subsidiary OOO Rosetti Marino Project signed a Supplementary Agreement with the end client, establishing the terms and conditions for the early termination of the contractual relationship; it set out the final prices, the value of contractual variations, the timetable for the last invoices and payment thereof, the reimbursement of advances, payment of amounts withheld and the release of bank guarantees still in place. To date, the bank guarantees have been released and all payments for this contract have been made, except for those relating to the few materials that were delivered to the client by the end of the reporting period in full compliance with the cross-sanctions imposed by the European Union and the Russian Federation.

With regard to energy security, it is worth highlighting the fact that the Group is involved in key projects for both the development of infrastructures to receive liquefied natural gas in Italy and for the conversion or adaptation of floating plants destined for producer countries other than the Russian Federation.

Finally, it should be noted that the Group companies are able to make an important contribution to affordable energy by fulfilling orders for countries that can count on existing, depreciated gas pipelines and infrastructures that are currently under-utilised.