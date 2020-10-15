Rosetti Marino : October 15, 2020 Banca IMI Equity Company Note

The lockdown, with different timings and durations in Italy and abroad, affected the company's production and commercial activity, leading to revenues down by 32.4% yoy and a contained order intake in 1H20. Despite some signs of a recovery, commercial activity is still reduced and the outlook is uncertain.

1H20 results

The key take-aways from 1H20 results were: i) total revenues at EUR 111.5M vs. EUR 164.9M in 1H19A (-32.4% yoy). The Energy Segment recorded a marked drop (EUR 92M vs. EUR 143M in 1H19A); ii) EBITDA was negative for EUR 14.9M vs. a positive EUR 21.7M in 1H19A; iii) the net loss came in at EUR 17.1M vs. EUR 2.1M net profit in 1H19A; iv) the short- term net cash position was EUR 85.4M vs. EUR 120M at YE19A. The order backlog at 30 June amounted to EUR 165M (vs. EUR 246M at YE19), o/w EUR 111M in the Energy Segment, EUR 28M related to the shipbuilding activities, and EUR 26M to the Process Plants segment.

Outlook and estimates revision

Overall, given the low level of order backlog in the company's three business areas and the uncertainties in the reference markets, we revise downwards our estimates over our forecast period, as follows: i) for 2020E, we cut our revenue projections by 36%, and we now forecast a negative EBITDA (EUR -11.6M) and a reduction in net cash by 29.8%; ii) for 2021E, we cut our top/line estimate by around 19% and we now look for a positive EUR 7.1M EBITDA and net profit broadly at breakeven. In 2022E and 2023E, we see a yoy increase in turnover of around 21% and 7%, respectively, and an EBITDA margin increasing over the two-year period (at 3% in 2022E, 5.1% in 2023E), but still below the company's 2014-2019 average (around 7.3%). We highlight that any further unpredictable development of Covid-19 could undermine the feasibility of these estimates.

Valuation

In view of Rosetti Marino's stable shareholding structure and limited trading volumes, we do not assign a rating or target price to the company.