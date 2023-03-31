Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Rosetti Marino SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YRM   IT0001017851

ROSETTI MARINO SPA

(YRM)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-03-31 am EDT
33.20 EUR    0.00%
12:42pRosetti Marino doubles sales and returns to profit in 2022
AN
03/22Rosetti Marino announces EUR75 million contract
AN
03/20An undisclosed buyer acquired Shipyard Asset in San Vitale from Rosetti Marino SpA for €40 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rosetti Marino doubles sales and returns to profit in 2022

03/31/2023 | 12:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Rosetti Marino Spa's Gross Domestic Product as of Dec. 31, 2022 was EUR316.5 million, practically doubling the previous year's figure of EUR161.2 million in 2021, the company announced on Friday.

The increase compared to the same period in the previous year can be attributed almost entirely to the Energy segment, which achieved revenues of EUR291 million from EUR139 million in 2021, while the Marine segment contributed EUR25 million to production activity, up slightly from the previous year, when it reported revenues of EUR22 million in 2021.

The order backlog amounted to EUR382 million from EUR544 million as of Dec. 31, 2021 "and does not reflect the particular positive momentum that the Rosetti Marino group is experiencing while awaiting the awarding of important contracts whose acquisition is expected very soon," the company explained.

Consolidated Ebitda was EUR30.1 million versus negative EUR56.6 million in 2021 while consolidated operating income was EUR18.7 million from the operating loss of EUR64.8 million in 2021.

Net income was EUR4.6 million from EUR54.7 million loss in the previous year.

Consolidated short-term net financial position, including financial assets not constituting fixed assets, was EUR35.4 million positive as of December 31, 2022 compared to EUR63.8 million as of June 30, 2022.

Rosetti Marino's stock closed Friday unchanged at EUR33.20 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about ROSETTI MARINO SPA
12:42pRosetti Marino doubles sales and returns to profit in 2022
AN
03/22Rosetti Marino announces EUR75 million contract
AN
03/20An undisclosed buyer acquired Shipyard Asset in San Vitale from Rosetti Marino SpA for ..
CI
2022Rosetti Marino : November 28, 2022 Fascicolo Bilancio Consolidato 06 2022 con raffronto 06..
PU
2022Rosetti Marino : October 27, 2022 Intesa San Paolo Equity Company Note
PU
2022Rosetti Marino : Ali & sons attending adipec 2022
PU
2022Rosetti Marino : Incorporation of ROSETTI MARINO FOR TRADING W.L.L. in Qatar
PU
2022Rosetti Marino : TYRA FUTURE REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT – Sail Away
PU
2022Rosetti Marino SpA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Rosetti Marino SpA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 330 M 360 M 360 M
Net income 2022 0,65 M 0,71 M 0,71 M
Net cash 2022 39,4 M 43,0 M 43,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 208x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 126 M 138 M 138 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 923
Free-Float 0,06%
Chart ROSETTI MARINO SPA
Duration : Period :
Rosetti Marino SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 33,20
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oscar Guerra Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luca Barchiesi CFO, Secretary, Executive Director & VP
Stefano Silvestroni Chairman, Group Legal & General Affairs Officer
Nicola Mondelli Chief Technological Research & Development Officer
Giorgio Zuffa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROSETTI MARINO SPA0.00%138
TENARIS S.A.-19.71%16 833
CHAMPIONX CORPORATION-9.04%5 220
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.-0.93%4 120
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG3.61%1 034
DRIL-QUIP, INC.4.31%968
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer