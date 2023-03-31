Rosetti Marino doubles sales and returns to profit in 2022

(Alliance News) - Rosetti Marino Spa's Gross Domestic Product as of Dec. 31, 2022 was EUR316.5 million, practically doubling the previous year's figure of EUR161.2 million in 2021, the company announced on Friday.

The increase compared to the same period in the previous year can be attributed almost entirely to the Energy segment, which achieved revenues of EUR291 million from EUR139 million in 2021, while the Marine segment contributed EUR25 million to production activity, up slightly from the previous year, when it reported revenues of EUR22 million in 2021.

The order backlog amounted to EUR382 million from EUR544 million as of Dec. 31, 2021 "and does not reflect the particular positive momentum that the Rosetti Marino group is experiencing while awaiting the awarding of important contracts whose acquisition is expected very soon," the company explained.

Consolidated Ebitda was EUR30.1 million versus negative EUR56.6 million in 2021 while consolidated operating income was EUR18.7 million from the operating loss of EUR64.8 million in 2021.

Net income was EUR4.6 million from EUR54.7 million loss in the previous year.

Consolidated short-term net financial position, including financial assets not constituting fixed assets, was EUR35.4 million positive as of December 31, 2022 compared to EUR63.8 million as of June 30, 2022.

Rosetti Marino's stock closed Friday unchanged at EUR33.20 per share.

