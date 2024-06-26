The headline of the previous article incorrectly reported EUR40 million instead of EUR400 million.

(Alliance News) - Rosetti Marino Spa announced Wednesday that it has been awarded a new contract for offshore EPC activities in the Mediterranean Sea worth more than EUR400 million, equivalent to 33 percent of the value of the entire project.

The project, in fact, was awarded by Mellitah Oil & Gas BV - Libyan Branch - National Oil Corporation of Libya and Eni North Africa - to Rosetti Marino, in consortium with Kerry Project Logistics Italia Spa and Gruppo Antonini Spa.

The scope of work assigned to Rosetti Marino, reads the company's statement, includes engineering activities, materials procurement, construction work and load out for the delivery of the topside of the approximately 6,000-ton gas production platform called "WHP-A" that will be installed off the Libyan coast.

Activities will begin immediately and are expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2027.

Rosetti Marino trades in the green by 1.8 percent at EUR45.60 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.