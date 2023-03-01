Roshan Packages : Transmission of quarterly report for period ended December 31,2022

Directors' Report

Dear Shareholders,

The Directors of the Company are pleased to present the Directors' Report along with the condensed interim financial statements of the Company for the half year ended on December 31, 2022.

Financial Performance

The ﬁnancial performance of the Company ("RPL") during the ﬁrst half of the year is contained in the table below:

Half Year Ended Quarter Ended Descripon 31-Dec-2022 31-Dec-202131-Dec-202231-Dec-2021 Rupees in Million Sales 5,187 4,039 2,496 2,120 Cost of sales 4,613 3,637 2,247 1,898 Gross proﬁt 574 402 249 222 Selling and distribuon expenses 185 123 88 67 Other income 65 50 35 27 Finance cost 156 55 81 32 Net proﬁt before taxaon 109 109 38 60 Taxaon (expense) / income (31) 79 (4) 103 Net proﬁt aer taxaon 78 188 35 163

During the six months ended December 31, 2022, the Company achieved net sales revenue of PKR 5,187 million as compared to PKR 4,039 million in the corresponding period last year, registering an increase by 28.4%. Despite the escalang energy cost and devaluaon of currency the Company has managed to improve its gross proﬁt to PKR 574 million as against PKR 402 million in the comparable period last year, reﬂecng an absolute increase of 42.6% and 110 bps improvement in gross proﬁt margin due to improvement in sales mix and RPL's focus on eﬃcient procurement, inventory management, and uµlising the resources eﬀecvely.

However, the surge in general inﬂaon, devaluaon of Pak Rupee and high interest rates have counter balanced the aforesaid increase, keeping the proﬁt before taxaon consistent with the last year. Freight