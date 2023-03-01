Advanced search
    RPL   PK0114201012

ROSHAN PACKAGES LIMITED

(RPL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-27
9.750 PKR   -2.11%
2022Roshan Packages : Corporate Briefing Session 2022
PU
2022Roshan Packages Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Roshan Packages : Transmission of Quarterly Report for period ended Sep 30,2022
PU
Roshan Packages : Transmission of quarterly report for period ended December 31,2022

03/01/2023
Head Ofﬁce:

325 G-III, M. A Johar Town, Lahore. Pakistan | +92 42 35290734-8 info@roshanpackages.com.pk | www.roshanpackages.com.pk

roshanpackagesltd

RoshanPackages.LTD

Roshan Packages Limited

TOWARDS A CIRCULAR ECONOMY

HALF YEARLY REPORT

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

Table Of Contents

Company Information

At a Glance

0

00.

Unconsolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements00.

Unconsolidated Directors' Report

00.

Directors' Report (Urdu)

00.

Auditor's Review Report

00.

00.

Condensed Interim Unconsolidated Statement Of Financial Position

00.

Condensed Interim Unconsolidated Statement Of Proﬁt Or Loss

00.

Condensed Interim Unconsolidated Statement Of Comprehensive Income

00.

Condensed Interim Unconsolidated Statement Of Changes in 00Equity.

Condensed Interim Unconsolidated Statement Of Cash Flows

0

Notes to the Condensed Interim Unconsolidated Financial Statements

00.

Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements

00.

00.

Consolidated Directors' Report

00.

00.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement Of Financial Position

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement Of Proﬁt Or Loss00.

00.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement Of Comprehensive Income

00.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

02

03

04

06

09

10

11

12

13

14

15

17

24

26

28

29

30

31

32

34

UNCONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL RESULTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

04 | Half Yearly Report 2022

Half Yearly Report 2022 | 05

Directors' Report

Dear Shareholders,

The Directors of the Company are pleased to present the Directors' Report along with the condensed interim financial statements of the Company for the half year ended on December 31, 2022.

Financial Performance

The ﬁnancial performance of the Company ("RPL") during the ﬁrst half of the year is contained in the table below:

Half Year Ended

Quarter Ended

Descripon

31-Dec-2022

31-Dec-202131-Dec-202231-Dec-2021

Rupees in Million

Sales

5,187

4,039

2,496

2,120

Cost of sales

4,613

3,637

2,247

1,898

Gross proﬁt

574

402

249

222

Selling and distribuon expenses

185

123

88

67

Other income

65

50

35

27

Finance cost

156

55

81

32

Net proﬁt before taxaon

109

109

38

60

Taxaon (expense) / income

(31)

79

(4)

103

Net proﬁt aer taxaon

78

188

35

163

During the six months ended December 31, 2022, the Company achieved net sales revenue of PKR 5,187 million as compared to PKR 4,039 million in the corresponding period last year, registering an increase by 28.4%. Despite the escalang energy cost and devaluaon of currency the Company has managed to improve its gross proﬁt to PKR 574 million as against PKR 402 million in the comparable period last year, reﬂecng an absolute increase of 42.6% and 110 bps improvement in gross proﬁt margin due to improvement in sales mix and RPL's focus on eﬃcient procurement, inventory management, and uµlising the resources eﬀecvely.

However, the surge in general inﬂaon, devaluaon of Pak Rupee and high interest rates have counter balanced the aforesaid increase, keeping the proﬁt before taxaon consistent with the last year. Freight

Directors' Report

and transportaon cost has doubled on account of increased fuel prices. The KIBOR rate has jacked up to 18%, thereby resulng in an increase of 180% in the ﬁnance cost expense. Despite the polical turmoil and economic uncertainty, the Company has managed to sustain its proﬁtability at PKR 109 million.

Proﬁt aer taxaon has however decreased to PKR 78 million as compared to PKR 188 million in the comparable period last year on account of net tax expense of PKR 31 million in the current period as against net deferred tax income in the comparable period, due to recogni]on of deferred tax asset on minimum and alternave taxaon.

Future Outlook:

The economy, over the years, has shown strong resilience despite unexpected volality and uncertainty. The macro-economic outlook seems challenging on account of rising inﬂaon, ﬁscal slippages and drying up of ﬁnancial inﬂows and reserves. Moving forward, it is essenal to sustain the reform momentum and focus on policies for securing stability and promong sustainable growth.

The company is keeping a close eye on the macro-economic and ﬁscal challenges and focussing on strategies to counteract the supply chain disrupons arising from import and LC restric]ons. Considering the uncertainty and to ensure connuous smooth supplies to our valued corporate customers the Company is also focussed to build local substutes as a long-term future strategy which will help localizaon and economic development.

Acknowledgment:

The Board is thankful to all of its stakeholders for their invaluable connued support to the Company. The Board would also like to acknowledge the dedicaon, diligence and hard work of the Company's employees during an unprecedented me.

06 | Half Yearly Report 2022

Half Yearly Report 2022 | 07

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Roshan Packages Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 12:00:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
