Roshan Packages : Transmission of quarterly report for period ended December 31,2022

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement Of Financial Position
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement Of Proﬁt Or Loss00.
00.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement Of Comprehensive Income
00.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
02
03
04
06
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
17
24
26
28
29
30
31
32
34
UNCONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL RESULTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
Directors' Report
Dear Shareholders,
The Directors of the Company are pleased to present the Directors' Report along with the condensed interim financial statements of the Company for the half year ended on December 31, 2022.
Financial Performance
The ﬁnancial performance of the Company ("RPL") during the ﬁrst half of the year is contained in the table below:
Half Year Ended
Quarter Ended
Descripon
31-Dec-2022
31-Dec-202131-Dec-202231-Dec-2021
Rupees in Million
Sales
5,187
4,039
2,496
2,120
Cost of sales
4,613
3,637
2,247
1,898
Gross proﬁt
574
402
249
222
Selling and distribuon expenses
185
123
88
67
Other income
65
50
35
27
Finance cost
156
55
81
32
Net proﬁt before taxaon
109
109
38
60
Taxaon (expense) / income
(31)
79
(4)
103
Net proﬁt aer taxaon
78
188
35
163
During the six months ended December 31, 2022, the Company achieved net sales revenue of PKR 5,187 million as compared to PKR 4,039 million in the corresponding period last year, registering an increase by 28.4%. Despite the escalang energy cost and devaluaon of currency the Company has managed to improve its gross proﬁt to PKR 574 million as against PKR 402 million in the comparable period last year, reﬂecng an absolute increase of 42.6% and 110 bps improvement in gross proﬁt margin due to improvement in sales mix and RPL's focus on eﬃcient procurement, inventory management, and uµlising the resources eﬀecvely.
However, the surge in general inﬂaon, devaluaon of Pak Rupee and high interest rates have counter balanced the aforesaid increase, keeping the proﬁt before taxaon consistent with the last year. Freight
Directors' Report
and transportaon cost has doubled on account of increased fuel prices. The KIBOR rate has jacked up to 18%, thereby resulng in an increase of 180% in the ﬁnance cost expense. Despite the polical turmoil and economic uncertainty, the Company has managed to sustain its proﬁtability at PKR 109 million.
Proﬁt aer taxaon has however decreased to PKR 78 million as compared to PKR 188 million in the comparable period last year on account of net tax expense of PKR 31 million in the current period as against net deferred tax income in the comparable period, due to recogni]on of deferred tax asset on minimum and alternave taxaon.
Future Outlook:
The economy, over the years, has shown strong resilience despite unexpected volality and uncertainty. The macro-economic outlook seems challenging on account of rising inﬂaon, ﬁscal slippages and drying up of ﬁnancial inﬂows and reserves. Moving forward, it is essenal to sustain the reform momentum and focus on policies for securing stability and promong sustainable growth.
The company is keeping a close eye on the macro-economic and ﬁscal challenges and focussing on strategies to counteract the supply chain disrupons arising from import and LC restric]ons. Considering the uncertainty and to ensure connuous smooth supplies to our valued corporate customers the Company is also focussed to build local substutes as a long-term future strategy which will help localizaon and economic development.
Acknowledgment:
The Board is thankful to all of its stakeholders for their invaluable connued support to the Company. The Board would also like to acknowledge the dedicaon, diligence and hard work of the Company's employees during an unprecedented me.
