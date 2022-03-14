Rosier S A : Press release of 14.03.2022

14 March 2022

Regulated information - Inside information

ROSIER SA

Rosier updates on the decisions taken during the extraordinary general meeting of 14 March 2022

The extraordinary general meeting of Rosier SA took place today.

In line with the announcement made in the press release of 12 March 2022, the shareholders have decided to follow the board's proposal and to postpone the deliberation and decisions on the agenda items (3) to

(9) in relation to the capital increase to a future extraordinary general meeting to be held in due course.

The minutes of the extraordinary general meeting, including (i) the written questions from the shareholders and the board's written answers to these questions and (ii) a summary of the oral questions raised by the shareholders during the meeting and the oral answers provided thereto by the board, will be published on the website of the Rosier and accessible through the following link: https://www.rosier.eu/en/financial- informations/share-and-shareholders/general-meeting/.

Rosier has asked the FSMA to continue the suspension of the trade of the Rosier shares on Euronext Brussels waiting the publication of a press release explaining on a precise way the financial situation of Rosier and the new proposed measures.

On behalf of the Board of Directors.

Willy Raymaekers

Chairman and CEO of Rosier Group

