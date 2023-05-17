Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  Rosier S.A.
  News
  Summary
    ENGB   BE0003575835

ROSIER S.A.

(ENGB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  05:30:27 2023-05-09 am EDT
19.80 EUR   +5.88%
11:11aRosier S A : Press release of 17.05.2023
PU
03/14Rosier S A : Gereglementeerde informatie
PU
03/14Rosier S A : Regulated inside information
PU
Rosier S A : Press release of 17.05.2023

05/17/2023 | 11:11am EDT
NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 43 OF THE ROYAL DECREE OF 27 APRIL

2007 ON PUBLIC TAKEOVER BIDS

Yilfert Benelux B.V. (the Bidder), a subsidiary of the Yildirim Group, announced on Friday 21 April 2023 the opening of the squeeze-out bid (the Squeeze-Out) aimed at purchasing the remaining shares in Rosier NV that were not yet held by the Bidder following the mandatory public takeover bid in cash that closed on 18 April 2023 (the Initial Acceptance Period).

During the Squeeze-Out, which closed on 16 May 2023, the Bidder acquired 16,874 shares. The Bid Price for the shares tendered during the Squeeze-Out will be made payable by ING Bank on 19 May 2023 at the latest.

A total of 51,052 of the remaining 57,450 shares not already held by the Bidder were acquired during the Initial Acceptance Period and Squeeze-Out. The remaining number of shares not tendered during the Initial Acceptance Period and Squeeze-Out amounts to 6,398 shares (the Shares Not Tendered).

It is reminded that as of today, all Shares Not Tendered have been transferred to the Bidder by operation of law in accordance with Article 43 of the Royal Decree of 27 April 2007 on public takeover bids. The remaining shareholders of the Shares Not Tendered may refer to the Deposit and Consignation Office for payment of the Bid Price.

Disclaimer

Rosier SA published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 15:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 234 M 254 M 254 M
Net income 2021 -36,9 M -40,1 M -40,1 M
Net Debt 2021 61,6 M 66,9 M 66,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,42x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,05 M 5,48 M 5,48 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 194
Free-Float 1,48%
Chart ROSIER S.A.
Duration : Period :
Rosier S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Willy G. A. Raymaekers Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Anne Marie Baeyaert Independent Non-Executive Director
Dina de Haeck Independent Director
Nathalie de Ceulaer Independent Director
Benoît Taymans Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROSIER S.A.12.50%5
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-11.08%16 503
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-9.83%15 932
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-23.79%12 656
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-19.63%11 710
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-2.00%10 039
