Rosier S A : Press release of 17.05.2023

NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 43 OF THE ROYAL DECREE OF 27 APRIL

2007 ON PUBLIC TAKEOVER BIDS

Yilfert Benelux B.V. (the Bidder), a subsidiary of the Yildirim Group, announced on Friday 21 April 2023 the opening of the squeeze-out bid (the Squeeze-Out) aimed at purchasing the remaining shares in Rosier NV that were not yet held by the Bidder following the mandatory public takeover bid in cash that closed on 18 April 2023 (the Initial Acceptance Period).

During the Squeeze-Out, which closed on 16 May 2023, the Bidder acquired 16,874 shares. The Bid Price for the shares tendered during the Squeeze-Out will be made payable by ING Bank on 19 May 2023 at the latest.

A total of 51,052 of the remaining 57,450 shares not already held by the Bidder were acquired during the Initial Acceptance Period and Squeeze-Out. The remaining number of shares not tendered during the Initial Acceptance Period and Squeeze-Out amounts to 6,398 shares (the Shares Not Tendered).

It is reminded that as of today, all Shares Not Tendered have been transferred to the Bidder by operation of law in accordance with Article 43 of the Royal Decree of 27 April 2007 on public takeover bids. The remaining shareholders of the Shares Not Tendered may refer to the Deposit and Consignation Office for payment of the Bid Price.