Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Rosier SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENGB   BE0003575835

ROSIER SA

(ENGB)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  03/22 06:48:09 am
19.2 EUR   -0.52%
02/17ROSIER S A : Information complémentaire AGE 14/03/2022
PU
02/14ROSIER S A : Press release of 14.02.2022
PU
02/09Rosier SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rosier : Press release of 12.03.2022

03/12/2022 | 08:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

12 March 2022

Regulated information - Inside information

ROSIER SA

Press release1

Rosier informs on the impact of the Ukraine war on its activities and updates on the upcoming extraordinary general meeting of 14 March 2022

Rosier's activities are being increasingly affected by the war in Ukraine. The crisis in Ukraine has impacted our business as follows:

  • The war in Ukraine leads to a significant increase in the prices of raw materials (such as nitrates, phosphates and potassium) and of energy costs. This adversely affects Rosier's production and logistics costs. Industry reports expect significant increases in raw materials prices for at least the second quarter of the financial year and beyond. The current development of raw materials and fertilizer products pricing has haltered the activities on the market to a significant extent.
  • Due to the war, there is a lack of availability of key raw materials for the performance of Rosier's activities (such as potash). Relevant commercial relations with Russian and Belarusian suppliers are currently being suspended in view of the applicable sanctions. Rosier's supplies from Russia and Belarus represented approximately 18% of the total supply quantities consumed in financial year 2021.
  • There is an important drop on Rosier 's order book. Deliveries of products to significant Ukraine customers cannot be completed and are being blocked.
  • Rosier also faces the risk of limited business in the coming months in Ukraine. The customers in Ukraine represented approximately 10% of Rosier's turnover in financial year 2021.

Assessments are being made of the financial impact of these recent developments and what they mean for the short-term funding of Rosier's operations. Rosier is looking into different measures to address the current situation, such as obtaining a bridge financing to cover Rosier's short-term liquidity needs, find alternatives to Ukrainian and Russian customers, and reduce costs of operations. These measures would come on top of the rescue package announced in the press release of 9 February 2022. Further communication will follow in this respect.

1 Also available on the website www.rosier.euunder the heading "Financial information"

Rosier S.A. Route de Grandmetz 11a, 7911 Moustier, Belgium I +32 (0) 69 87 15 30 | info@rosier.eu| www.rosier.eu

Sensitivity: Confidential

Rosier has informed its statutory auditor, PwC Bedrijfsrevisoren BV of its current financial situation. PwC Bedrijfsrevisoren BV has, in accordance with article 3:69 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations (BCCA), sent a letter in which it identifies serious and corroborating facts which could compromise the continuity of Rosier. In accordance with the provisions of article 3:69 BCCA, the statutory auditor has requested Rosier to provide, as soon as possible, and at least within one month after the date of the letter, a detailed and motivated response in which Rosier explains which measures are to be taken in order to ensure the Rosier's going concern for a time period of at least 12 months.

Reference is also made to the convening notice for the upcoming extraordinary general meeting of 14 March 2022, as published on Rosier's website (https://www.rosier.eu/en/financial-informations/share-and- shareholders/general-meeting/). In view of the above and pending the on-going investigation of possible additional measures for Rosier, the Board will propose to the shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting of 14 March 2022 to postpone the deliberation and decisions on the agenda items (3) to (9) in relation to the capital increase (that was proposed as part of the initially proposed rescue package), to a future extraordinary general meeting to be held in due course. Rosier will convene a new extraordinary general meeting to deliberate and decide on these agenda points or any amended proposal in this connection.

Finally, Rosier has asked the FSMA to continue the suspension of the trade of the Rosier shares on Euronext Brussels at least until after the extraordinary general meeting of 14 March 2022.

On behalf of the Board of Directors.

Willy Raymaekers

Chairman and CEO of Rosier Group

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. Rosier therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason.

Rosier S.A. Route de Grandmetz 11a, 7911 Moustier, Belgium I +32 (0) 69 87 15 30 | info@rosier.eu| www.rosier.eu

Sensitivity: Confidential

Disclaimer

Rosier SA published this content on 12 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2022 13:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROSIER SA
02/17ROSIER S A : Information complémentaire AGE 14/03/2022
PU
02/14ROSIER S A : Press release of 14.02.2022
PU
02/09Rosier SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/09ROSIER S A : Press release of 09.02.2022
PU
02/09ROSIER S A : 2021 results
PU
02/09ROSIER S.A. : Annual results
CO
2021Rosier Sa Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021ROSIER S.A. : Half-year results
CO
2021ROSIER S A : Press release of 22.07.2021
PU
2021Rosier SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 234 M 256 M 256 M
Net income 2021 -36,9 M -40,4 M -40,4 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,42x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,90 M 5,36 M 5,36 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 221
Free-Float -
Chart ROSIER SA
Duration : Period :
Rosier SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Willy G. A. Raymaekers Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Annemie Baeyaert Independent Non-Executive Director
Dina de Haeck Independent Director
Benoît Taymans Non-Executive Director
Jan-Martin Nufer Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROSIER SA-68.26%5
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-15.23%25 710
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY6.91%23 958
THE MOSAIC COMPANY57.60%22 806
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.35.70%19 912
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-7.51%11 678