Rosinbomb Announces Granting of New Patents and Upcoming Uplisting with The Stock Day Podcast

Copley began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "Rosinbomb is a technology consumer products company that develops extraction technology and products for botanicals and any kind of organic material," explained Angelopoulos. "We have been in the industry for about five years, and we have a very unique process in what we do with a focus on solventless extractions."

"Do you have any new products scheduled for this year?" asked Copley. "We are launching a new product in the next couple of weeks," shared Angelopoulos. "It is called the ROSINBOMB Crunch, and it is consumer-based and allows for consumers to easily and efficiently craft their own extracts," he explained. "What is unique about this is that we have been able to develop up to five tons of pressure, and the product is around $500," said Angelopoulos. "The value of pounds of force per dollar is unmatched on the market."

Angelopoulos then elaborated on how the Company has worked to overcome supply chain challenges over the past few months and shared that the Company was also able to develop new technology during this time. "We have a couple of exciting products that we will be launching in the next three to six months, which will really help turn us into a serious player in the mass production of extracts."

Copley then asked about the Company's intellectual property, including their Flow Channel Technology and the M60 Rocket. "We had a design patent granted on our M-Series Rockets," said Angelopoulos, adding that the Company also filed utility patents two-years ago. "We've had two patents granted in the last two weeks," he said. "One of them is for the Flow Channel Technology," shared Angelopoulos, before elaborating on this revolutionary technology.

"We have another patent that was just granted, which is just as groundbreaking, on our power supply," continued Angelopoulos. "We are able to generate thousands of pounds of force, and this is with a three-prong plug," he shared. "This actuator patent ensures that our power supply will never be replicated or copied by a competitor."

"What does the future look like for Rosinbomb as a company?" asked Copley. "We've had sustainable growth, and these new technologies and products have really broadened our horizon," said Angelopoulos. "Our goal is to continue to be the leader in solventless extraction technology."

"We're excited about the future, and we have worked hard over the last couple of years to keep moving forward while we continue to develop new technology," continued Angelopoulos.

"Do you have any plans for up listing from OTC PINK?" asked Copley. "We are in the process of up completing our financial audit," said Angelopoulos. "Two years of audited financials are required to up list, and since we operate as a fully reporting company we should have no issues completing the process.," he explained. "We expect that to be completed within the next quarter or two, and I think that will open up a lot of opportunities for the company."

About ROSINBOMB

Rosinbomb (OTC Pink: ROSN) has over four years of operating history developing and producing the ROSINBOMB™ line of rosin presses and accessories for extracting organic concentrates. Founded as a family company with deep roots in creating press technology for the organic fruit and vegetable juice market, ROSINBOMB presses require no chemicals or additional hardware to operate. The presses are plug-and-press out of the box. The technology uses patent pending techniques to optimize extraction potential and allow the user the ability to easily produce naturally-extracted, organic concentrates. Additional information can be found at rosinbomb.com.

