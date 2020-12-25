Rosinter Restaurants : 12/25/2020 Rosinter Restaurants Holding PJSC announces IFRS results for 1H 2

The impact of IFRS 16 Leases led to an increase of net loss by MRUB 545 to MRUB 1,031 due to foreign exchange losses from revaluation of foreign currency denominated lease liabilities. The adjusted

The IFRS 16 "Leases" had a significant effect on IFRS financial results. The impact of IFRS 16 led to an increase in EBITDA

Rosinter Restaurants Holding PJSC (the Company) is one of the major operators in the casual dining restaurant segment in Russia (MICEX-RTS: ticker ROST) announces its operating and financial performance for 1H 2020, in accordance with IFRS.

Margarita Kosteeva, CEO, Rosinter Restaurants Holding PJSC:

"Most of the Group's restaurants were closed due to quarantine restrictions imposed by the Government and regional authorities of the Russian Federation from March 28 to June 16, 2020. Commercial activity was carried out only by 15-20% of the restaurants of the total number of the Group's restaurants that worked for delivery. The decrease in guest traffic began in early March 2020, and quarantine restrictions were lifted at the end of June in Moscow and in August in other regions of Russia. The Group did not receive revenue for at least three calendar months. As a result, gross revenue for the 1H 2020 decreased by 54% and amounted to MRUB 1,748.

Rosinter is planning to gradually reopen at least 95% of restaurants after the pandemic (compared to the number at the beginning of 2020). Currently, more than 90% of corporate and franchised restaurants have already been reopened, mostly in city locations. The situation remains difficult at transportation hubs, since guest traffic directly depends on the level of passenger traffic, and restaurants will reopen as traffic restores.

Restart of the business after the spring lockdown, as well as the threat of a "second wave" of the pandemic, required us to change the tools and approaches in budgeting and cost management. Rosinter has revised the financial model of restaurants while maintaining EBITDA profitability and financial stability during the pandemic and post-pandemic periods that were affected by decrease in revenue due to drop in consumer demand and negative impact of macroeconomic factors.

The Group is working on optimizing the business model of the main restaurant brands (IL Patio, TGI Fridays, Planet Sushi, Shikari, Costa Coffee, American Bar and Grill, Mama Russia, etc.), in order to make them more affordable in the current economic environment and to develop them through franchising.

Rosinter has re-engineered the menu of restaurant concepts, adding new high-quality and more affordable dishes. Decrease in the purchasing power of people (along with the continuing threat of the spread of COVID-19) will be one of the main reasons preventing the recovery of the restaurant business in the near future. Updating the menu by introducing more affordable dishes will retain regular guests, allowing them to feel comfortable in the current position and not to abandon their favorite restaurants.

In addition, Rosinter has seriously changed the strategy of promoting restaurant brands in favor of digital tools, web personalization, working with the visual component of brands and Internet resources, this will ensure diversification of the client base and will increase the loyalty of regular guests in the future.

The Group's management has developed a number of cost-optimization measures to maintain its liquidity position, including:

