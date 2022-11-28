Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Rosinter Restaurants Holding
  News
  7. Summary
    ROST   RU000A0JP922

ROSINTER RESTAURANTS HOLDING

(ROST)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
44.20 RUB   -1.34%
09:07aRussian McDonald's successor solves franchise problem as more outlets join
RE
08/29Public Joint Stock Company Rosinter Restaurants Holding Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/29Rosinter Restaurants : 8/29/2022 Press Release – Operating and financial results 1H2022
PU
Russian McDonald's successor solves franchise problem as more outlets join

11/28/2022 | 09:07am EST
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The successor to McDonald's in Russia is set to add nine more restaurants to its portfolio next month, as a former franchisee of the global hamburger chain agreed to join the new brand, resolving a conundrum for the new owners.

McDonald's Corp ceased operating in Russia soon after Moscow sent its armed forces into Ukraine, and exited fully when it sold all the restaurants it owned to a local licensee in May. Vkusno & tochka ("Tasty and that's it") restaurants started opening in June.

But one franchisee, Razvitie Rost, a subsidiary of Rosinter Restaurants, kept its nine restaurants open for months, a move that displeased Vkusno & tochka boss Oleg Paroev and highlighted how challenging it can be for Western brands to fully extricate their brands.

"As of Dec. 1, Razvitie Rost enterprises will continue their work in Russia under the Vkusno & tochka brand," Rosinter said in a statement.

Rosinter's restaurants, at train stations and airports in Moscow and St Petersburg, continued operating without McDonald's signs, which were covered up. Reuters found some McDonald's packaging still in use after the closure.

"We have now signed agreements with all our franchisee partners and plan to cooperate effectively with them, expanding our business," said Karina Pogosova, Vkusno & tochka's senior vice-president for development and franchising.

(Reporting by Olga Popova, Caleb Davis and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 0.63% 275 Delayed Quote.2.59%
ROSINTER RESTAURANTS HOLDING -1.34% 44.2 End-of-day quote.-36.49%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.37% 60.875 Delayed Quote.-19.07%
Financials
Sales 2021 6 210 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2021 94,0 M 1,55 M 1,55 M
Net Debt 2021 9 748 M 161 M 161 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 718 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,91x
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 7 441
Free-Float 8,03%
Chart ROSINTER RESTAURANTS HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Rosinter Restaurants Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sergey Vasilyevich Zaytsev President & Chief Executive Officer
Alexey Shorokhov Director-Finance
Rostislav Ordovsky-Tanaevsky Blanco Chairman
Ernesto Gonzalez Senior Vice President-Franchising & Operations
Kent McNeely Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROSINTER RESTAURANTS HOLDING-36.49%12
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION2.59%201 417
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-13.33%42 003
YUM! BRANDS, INC.-8.88%35 642
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.1.46%21 158
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.9.61%20 346