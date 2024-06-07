Rosneft and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation will continue scientific research in the Arctic region. A relevant Agreement has been signed during the XXVII St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

In 2024-2027 Rosneft and the Ministry of Natural Resources plan to carry out a number of research activities under the federal project "Conservation of Biological Diversity and Development of Ecological Tourism". Among the planned activities under the Agreement there is the study of polar bear and its habitat, as well as wild reindeer population, and valuable bioresources of the Yenisei River. The scientists and specialists also access the state of wetlands of international importance as the habitat of waterfowl and which are protected by the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands.

The signed Agreement was prepared as a follow-up to the Rosneft's corporate biodiversity conservation program. From 2020 to 2023 under the Ecology National Project the Company successfully implemented the project to study and monitor bioindicator species of Arctic ecosystems - polar bear, Atlantic walrus, wild reindeer and ivory gull.

The unique work performed with participation of the country's leading research institutions has been recognized by the scientific community, the Ministry of Natural Resources, and the Federal Agency for Fishery (Rosrybolovstvo). The data collected during the project of the assessment of the sustainability of Arctic ecosystems became the basis for planning Rosneft's environmental protection activities in the Far North regions.

June 7, 2024

