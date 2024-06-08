This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Attachments Original Link

Permalink

Disclaimer OJSC Oil Company Rosneft published this content on 08 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2024 11:53:05 UTC.

Leading experts and representatives of major energy businesses presented their views on the current state of the energy market at the Energy Panel as part of the 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, The event, organized with the support of Rosneft, featured speeches by Zhang Daowei, Vice President of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Jose Felix Rivas, Venezuela's Sectoral Vice President of Economy, Martin Wiewiorowski, Chairman of the Board of [...]