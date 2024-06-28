Rosneft held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, where it has been decided to approve the payment of dividends for 2023 in the amount of 29.01 roubles per share.

July 9, 2024 was set as the dividend record date. The dividends will be paid to nominee shareholders and trustees not later than July 23, 2024, and to other shareholders registered in the shareholder register not later than August 13, 2024.

The shareholders have elected a new Board of Directors consisting of 11 members:

Andrey I. Akimov - Chairman of the Management Board, Gazprombank (Joint-Stock Company);

Pedro A. Aquino, Jr. - CEO of OIL & PETROLEUM HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES LIMITED, Independent Director (the Republic of the Philippines);

Faisal Alsuwaidi - Representative of Qatar Investments Authority (the State of Qatar);

Hamad Rashid Al-Mohannadi - Representative of Qatar Investments Authority (the State of Qatar);

Mohammed Bin Saleh Al-Sada - Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Doha University for Science and Technology, member of the Board of Directors of Nesma Infrastructure & Technology, member of the Advisory Committee of the GCC Supreme Council, Independent Director (the State of Qatar);

Viktor G. Martynov - Rector of Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas (National Research University), Independent Director;

Alexander D. Nekipelov - Director of the Moscow School of Economics at the Lomonosov Moscow State University, Independent Director;

Alexander V. Novak - Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation;

Maxim S. Oreshkin - Deputy Head of the RF President Administration;

Govind Kottieth Satish - Managing Director of VALUE PROLIFIC CONSULTING SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED, Independent Director (India);

Igor I. Sechin - Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Management Board of Rosneft Oil Company;

The Meeting of Shareholders has also approved the Annual Report and Financial Statements, and decided to elect an Audit Commission consisting of five members.

Information and Advertising Department

Rosneft

June 28, 2024

These materials contain statements regarding future events and expectations that constitute forward-looking statements. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.