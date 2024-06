This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

At the 2024 SPIEF Energy Panel Chief Executive Officer of Rosneft Igor Sechin presented the keynote speech titled "Energy transition and phantom barrels: Abandon hope, all ye who enter here. Not everyone will be taken to the bright future of the global energy industry!". [...]