This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Attachments Original Link

Permalink

Disclaimer OJSC Oil Company Rosneft published this content on 07 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2024 16:41:02 UTC.

On June 8 Chief Executive Officer of Rosneft Igor Sechin will deliver a speech at the Energy Panel of the 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum titled "Energy transition and phantom barrels: Abandon hope, all ye who enter here. Not everyone will be taken to the bright future of the global energy industry!" Head of Rosneft will present an analysis of the current situation in the energy market. [...]