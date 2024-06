This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Aggressive promotion of the "green agenda" actually means declaring an energy war on the majority of the world's population; overcoming energy inequality is impossible without reliable supplies of oil and gas, stated Rosneft Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin at the 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. [...]