The Rosneft pavilion at VDNKh hosted a presentation of unique robotic complexes for petrochemical equipment diagnostics as part of the Russia International Exhibition and Forum.

Rosneft specialists presented the robots, which allow quick and safe inspection of internal and external surfaces of reactors for production of high-density polyethylene at the plants. The height of these structures can reach 100 meters with a diameter of only 70 cm.

The robotic complex for diagnosing such reactors is equipped with a conductive fluid feed system for thickness gauging, a 3D scanner for obtaining a three-dimensional model of the defect with all geometric characteristics, and a Full HD camera with 360° rotation capability. The equipment is mounted on a rotating platform, allowing measurement at any point inside the reactor. The robot is also equipped with a wireless internet connection and is able to function autonomously for 8 hours.

The universal robotic magnetic platform is capable of moving on inclined and vertical surfaces both inside and outside the oil tank, thanks to the use of powerful neodymium* magnets. The design also assumes the possibility of installing various equipment for non-destructive testing. Simultaneously with the diagnostics, all information from the platform cameras is transmitted to the control center and recorded on electronic media for further detailed analysis.

The use of robotic complexes in the oil industry allows minimizing equipment downtime and completely eliminating risks to human life and health. The total economic effect from the use of the complex developed by the Company's specialists exceeds 600 million rubles per year.

Implementation of advanced approaches and technologies is one of the key areas of the Rosneft-2030 strategy. The Company places a strong focus on innovative development, defining technological leadership as a key factor of competitiveness in the oil market.

The presentation of robotic complexes took place within the framework of the IT Days held in the Rosneft pavilion on 7-10 December. During these themed days, the guests of the exposition could familiarize themselves with the innovative and IT developments of the Company and its subsidiaries. In addition, during all IT days, visitors of the pavilion could try special VR simulators and examine an interactive 3D table where they could use a touchscreen to study a model of the central oil gathering station at the Uvatneftegaz field in the Tyumen Region.

You can find out about the main events taking place in the pavilion and their timing on the Company's official social media pages. Rosneft pavilion schedule is the same as the exhibition schedule.

Reference: The Russia International Exhibition and Forum is held based on the decree of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin from 4 November 2023 to 12 April 2024 on the territory of VDNKh. Rosneft's exposition is located in a pavilion built according to the customized design project. The pavilion's digital equipment and interactive exhibits tell visitors about the history of the oil industry and the Company, its prospects, scientific developments and social projects. *A neodymium magnet is a powerful permanent magnet composed of an alloy of the rare earth element neodymium, boron and iron.

10 December 2023