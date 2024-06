ST PETERSBURG, June 8 (Reuters) - Igor Sechin, CEO of Russian energy major Rosneft said on Saturday that an increase in spare oil production capacity offset OPEC+ efforts to reduce oil output.

He also said that combined spare oil production capacity of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Iraq stood at 5.6 million barrels per day, or 13% of OPEC+ current output. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova Editing by Tomasz Janowski)