  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rosneft Oil Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROSN   US67812M2070

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY

(ROSN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:00:00 2022-03-03 am EST
0.6018 USD   -.--%
11:40aIgor Sechin : Energy Security Is No Longer Global
PU
11:40aIgor Sechin : Russia Develops Energy Cooperation with India
PU
11:10aRosneft Oil : Igor Sechin attends Ministerial Session during the India Energy Week in Bangalore
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Igor Sechin: Russia Develops Energy Cooperation with India

02/06/2023 | 11:40am EST
Rosneft Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin participated in a ministerial session during the Indian Energy Week, a key South Asian forum dedicated to energy security and environmental sustainability. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the India Energy Week and participated in a roundtable discussion with the leaders of global energy companies.

The head of Rosneft noted that India, having become the most populous country in the world, is turning into a leader in global economic dynamics. According to the IMF's latest calculations, half of global economic growth this year will come from India and its neighbors, with the U.S. and the Eurozone accounting for only 10%.

"It is a big country with a huge young ambitious population, where the most important thing is dynamics. It is no coincidence that analysts and experts predict an annual growth rate of up to 7% for India," said Igor Sechin.

The head of Rosneft pointed out that Russia, in its turn, was able, under unprecedented sanctions, pressure, and confrontation with almost the entire Western world, to achieve results more significant than many of the world's leading economies.

"The implementation of major economic programs has already become, regardless of the situation developing around us, a great psychological victory, which will predetermine our success in other areas", stressed Igor Sechin.

For reference:

The India Energy Week 2023 is held under the patronage of the government of India with the participation of all public sector enterprises and with the official support of the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry.

Participants of the Energy Week include India's Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, OPEC General Secretary Haitham Al Ghais and Vice Administrator,the National Energy Administration, the People's Republic of China, Lin Shanqing, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol, leaders of Indian oil and gas corporations Indian Oil, ONGC, Gail, energy ministers of the countries in the region, top managers of Saudi Aramco, ADNOC, Petronas, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, TotalEnergies, BP and a number of other major companies.

Rosneft
Information Division
February 6, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

OJSC Oil Company Rosneft published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 16:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 634 B - -
Net income 2021 883 B - -
Net Debt 2021 2 984 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 0,09x
Yield 2021 518%
Capitalization 21 030 M 21 030 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 335 000
Free-Float 11,8%
Chart ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Rosneft Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Igor Ivanovich Sechin Deputy Chairman, President & CEO
Petr Ivanovich Lazarev Finance Director
Andrey Igorevich Akimov Director
Alexander Valentinovich Novak Director
Faisal Mohammed Al-Suwaidi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-92.52%21 030
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.31%1 881 114
SHELL PLC3.78%203 386
TOTALENERGIES SE-3.92%150 929
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED14.85%134 819
EQUINOR ASA-14.77%93 352