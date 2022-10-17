Advanced search
    ROSN   US67812M2070

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY

(ROSN)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:00 2022-03-03 am EST
0.6018 USD   -.--%
10:31aRussia's Rosneft Oil Files to Delist on London Bourse
MT
10:02aRosneft Oil Company : Listing Cancellation
EQ
10/14Germany Notes Lawsuit from Rosneft, Affirms Legality of Refinery Takeover
MT
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Listing Cancellation

10/17/2022 | 10:02am EDT
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY (ROSN)
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Listing Cancellation

17-Oct-2022 / 17:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rosneft announces its intention to cancel the listing of Global Depositary Receipts on the London Stock Exchange

Rosneft Oil Company (MOEX and LSE: ROSN; Rosneft, the Company) has applied today to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) for cancellation of the listing of global depositary receipts (GDRs) issued in accordance with Regulation S and Rule 144A and representing Rosneft's ordinary shares (ISIN: US67812M2070 and US67812M1080, respectively) on the Official List of the FCA, as well as the admission of GDRs to trading on the Main Market of the LSE.

The decision to cancel the listing of the GDRs followed the notification by the depository (J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.) on August 15, 2022 of the termination of the Deposit Agreement.

Rosneft expects (but in no way guarantees or undertakes to ensure) that the cancellation of listing will become effective on November 14, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. London time. GDR holders are entitled to convert their securities into deposited shares of Rosneft in the respective amount in accordance with the procedures provided for in the Depository Agreement and the requirements of applicable Russian law. Rosneft encourages GDR holders to contact the depositary directly to discuss options for exercising their rights, including the right to convert the GDRs into ordinary shares, at jpm.adr.settlements@jpmorgan.com

 

Investor Relations Department
Rosneft Oil Company
October 17, 2022
Tel: + 7 (499) 517-88-11
 

These materials contain statements regarding future events and expectations that are forward-looking estimates. Any statement in these materials that is not historical information constitutes a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to adjust the data contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in underlying assumptions or factors affecting the forward-looking statements.
ISIN: US67812M2070, RU000A0J2Q06
Category Code: NOT
TIDM: ROSN
LEI Code: 253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44
Sequence No.: 195022
EQS News ID: 1465329

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service



© EQS 2022
