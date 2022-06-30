Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rosneft Oil Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROSN   US67812M2070

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY

(ROSN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:00 2022-03-03 am EST
0.6018 USD   -.--%
10:01aROSNEFT OIL COMPANY : Rosneft Publishes Report on Payments to Governments for 2021
EQ
06/20Rosneft CEO Says Vostok Oil Project Proceeds As Planned Amid Trafigura Exit
MT
06/19BP Remains Russia-based Rosneft's Major Shareholder Despite Exit Plans
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Rosneft Publishes Report on Payments to Governments for 2021

06/30/2022 | 10:01am EDT
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY (ROSN)
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Rosneft Publishes Report on Payments to Governments for 2021

30-Jun-2022 / 17:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rosneft Publishes Report on Payments to Governments for 2021

Rosneft Oil Company (“Rosneft”, or “the Company”) today publishes the Report on Payments to Governments for the year 2021.

The Company has prepared the report in accordance with DTR 4.3A of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority and in compliance with the Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014.

A copy of the Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) and will shortly be available for inspection at

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

This Report is also available for download from the Company's website:

https://www.rosneft.com/Investors/Reports_and_presentations/Reports_on_payments_to_governments/

Investor Relations Department
Tel.: +7 (499) 517 88 11
June 30, 2022

These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.
ISIN: US67812M2070, RU000A0J2Q06
Category Code: PGR
TIDM: ROSN
LEI Code: 253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44
OAM Categories: 1.3. Payments to governments
Sequence No.: 171883
EQS News ID: 1388189

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1388189&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
