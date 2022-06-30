ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Rosneft Publishes Report on Payments to Governments for 2021

Rosneft Publishes Report on Payments to Governments for 2021

Rosneft Oil Company (“Rosneft”, or “the Company”) today publishes the Report on Payments to Governments for the year 2021.

The Company has prepared the report in accordance with DTR 4.3A of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority and in compliance with the Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014.

A copy of the Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) and will shortly be available for inspection at

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

This Report is also available for download from the Company's website:

https://www.rosneft.com/Investors/Reports_and_presentations/Reports_on_payments_to_governments/

June 30, 2022

