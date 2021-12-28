Log in
    ROSN   US67812M2070

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY

(ROSN)
  Report
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Rosneft is the best Russian oil and gas company in the RAEX-Europe ESG rating

12/28/2021 | 06:21am EST
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY (ROSN)
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Rosneft is the best Russian oil and gas company in the RAEX-Europe ESG rating

28-Dec-2021 / 14:20 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rosneft is the best Russian oil and gas company in the RAEX-Europe ESG rating

 

Rosneft became the best in the oil and gas industry and entered the Top 5 Russian companies of the independent European rating agency Rating-Agentur Expert RA GmbH (RAEX-Europe), and its performance in corporate governance scored especially high points. In 2021, 155 Russian companies took part in RAEX-Europe ESG rating.

RAEX-Europe is a rating agency affiliated with the RAEX international group that has more than twenty years of experience in the rating industry and analytical activities. Since 2015, the Agency has been accredited by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA[1]) and has an official status of External Credit Assessment Institution (ECAI). RAEX-Europe cooperates with Refinitiv and the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

Since 2007, Rosneft has been publishing its Sustainability Report by the Global Reporting Initiative standards (GRI). The Company is also a member of the UN Global Compact, thus confirming its commitment to the highest sustainability principles.

In December 2018, Rosneft was the first Russian company to publicly confirm its commitment to 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals and integrate them into its corporate strategy. Following the global practices, the Company has determined five priority goals which are directly supported by its core operations: Good Health and Wellbeing, Affordable and Clean Energy, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Climate Action, Partnership for the Goals. However, given its pivotal role in the energy industry and the scale of its activities, the Company also contributes to the achievement of the remaining 12 UN goals.

 

Reference:

Rosneft continues to strengthen its position in international ESG ratings. The Company has been recognized as a leader of Bloomberg's ESG rating among the oil and gas industry majors (ESG informational transparency was rated).

In 2021, Rosneft became the only Russian oil and gas corporation to be recognized as a leader in sustainable development and included in the Global Compact LEAD initiative for its lasting commitment to the UN Global Compact and the Ten Principles of  Responsible Business.

FTSE Russell, a subsidiary of London Stock Exchange, again put Rosneft on the list of participants of the international exchange indexes FTSE4Good Index Series which is updated twice a year. The Company's performance is better than 86% of the international oil and gas industry practitioners (ICB supersector) with a score of  3.9  while the top score is 5.

Rosneft became one of the leaders among global oil and gas companies taking part in the CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) international climate rating.  Based on the results of an independent assessment, Rosneft was assigned a category "B" rating, which is higher than the average indicator of the global climate rating of the participants. At the same time, CDP assigned the highest "A" rating to Rosneft's activities in the area of corporate governance and implementation of initiatives related to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Global financial analytics and credit rating company S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment upgraded Rosneft's sustainability rating to 47. 

 

Information and Advertising Department

Rosneft

28 December 2021

 

[1] The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) is an independent regulator of the financial market of the European Union (EU) 


ISIN: US67812M2070, RU000A0J2Q06
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: ROSN
LEI Code: 253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44
Sequence No.: 133051
EQS News ID: 1262862

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1262862&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
