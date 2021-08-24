Log in
    ROSN   US67812M2070

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY

(ROSN)
  Report
Rosneft Oil : BOD recommended first half of 2021 dividends at 18.03 rubles per share, representing 50% of the Company's IFRS net profit attributable to shareholders

08/24/2021 | 03:04am EDT
On August 20, 2021, Rosneft Board of Directors held a regular meeting to consider issues related to extraordinary General shareholders meeting (EGM) of the Company.

The Board of Directors resolved to call Rosneft EGM and hold it in the form of absentee voting on September 30, 2021. The deadline for finalizing the list of eligible participants of the Rosneft EGM is September 5, 2021 (COB).

The Board of Directors approved the following EGM agenda:

1) Regarding size, timing, and form of dividend payments for the first half of 2021.

The Board of Directors recommended the EGM to approve the dividend payment at 18.03 rubles per one ordinary share of the Company based on the first half of 2021 results, which will ensure allocation of 50% of IFRS net profit attributable to Rosneft shareholders, and to set October 11, 2021 as the date for preparing the list of persons eligible for the dividends. The total dividend payment to the Company's shareholders will amount to 191 bln rubles.

Rosneft Information Division
August 24, 2021

These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.

Disclaimer

OJSC Oil Company Rosneft published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 07:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
