Rosneft Oil : Company's Statement

In view of the information that ExxonMobil is allegedly transferring operations of the Sakhalin-1 project to another party, Rosneft Oil Company has the following to state:

On March 1 ExxonMobil announced termination of its activity and withdrawal from all projects in Russia. On April 26, the company unilaterally and without consulting with other stakeholders in the Sakhalin-1 project began to phase out production. On May 6, the last tanker with oil from the De Kastri terminal was shipped. As of May 15, the project operations have come to a virtual halt.

As of today, the tanks of the De Kastri terminal are 95% full; no oil is being shipped.

The Government of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Energy, and the Government of the Sakhalin Oblast, together with other project shareholders, have made efforts to restore production activity at the Sakhalin-1 project. Despite this, unfortunately, production at the project has not been restored at this time.

Rosneft has no information on any decisions made to transfer the project operatorship function from Exxon Neftegas Limited.