Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rosneft Oil Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROSN   US67812M2070

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY

(ROSN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:00 2022-03-03 am EST
0.6018 USD   -.--%
10:58aROSNEFT OIL : Company's Statement
PU
12:45aExxon Mobil To Transfer Russian Project Stake To Unnamed Party
MT
08/02UK Sanctions Two Former Rosneft Board Members
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rosneft Oil : Company's Statement

08/04/2022 | 10:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In view of the information that ExxonMobil is allegedly transferring operations of the Sakhalin-1 project to another party, Rosneft Oil Company has the following to state:

On March 1 ExxonMobil announced termination of its activity and withdrawal from all projects in Russia. On April 26, the company unilaterally and without consulting with other stakeholders in the Sakhalin-1 project began to phase out production. On May 6, the last tanker with oil from the De Kastri terminal was shipped. As of May 15, the project operations have come to a virtual halt.

As of today, the tanks of the De Kastri terminal are 95% full; no oil is being shipped.

The Government of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Energy, and the Government of the Sakhalin Oblast, together with other project shareholders, have made efforts to restore production activity at the Sakhalin-1 project. Despite this, unfortunately, production at the project has not been restored at this time.

Rosneft has no information on any decisions made to transfer the project operatorship function from Exxon Neftegas Limited.

Disclaimer

OJSC Oil Company Rosneft published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 14:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY
10:58aROSNEFT OIL : Company's Statement
PU
12:45aExxon Mobil To Transfer Russian Project Stake To Unnamed Party
MT
08/02UK Sanctions Two Former Rosneft Board Members
MT
08/02BP Doubles Down On Shareholder Returns After High Commodity Prices Push Up First-half R..
MT
08/02BP Swings to H1 Loss After Selling Stake in Russia's Rosneft; Board Ups Dividend
MT
07/22ROSNEFT OIL : ‘green' investments' amounted to 55 billion roubles in 2021
PU
07/08Ukraine Seizes $71 Million Worth of Assets from Rosneft, Gazprom, Rosatom
MT
07/08ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY PJSC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/07Russia To Take Over Sakhalin-1 Oil, Gas Project, MP Says
MT
07/01ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY : Rosneft Holds Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 142 B - -
Net income 2022 21 218 M - -
Net Debt 2022 47 264 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,22x
Yield 2022 29,9%
Capitalization 18 145 M 18 145 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 335 000
Free-Float 11,8%
Chart ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Rosneft Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,91 $
Average target price 9,70 $
Spread / Average Target 408%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Igor Ivanovich Sechin Deputy Chairman, President & CEO
Petr Ivanovich Lazarev Finance Director
Andrey Igorevich Akimov Director
Alexander Valentinovich Novak Director
Faisal Mohammed Al-Suwaidi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-92.52%18 145
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY22.44%2 330 620
SHELL PLC33.83%192 861
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED2.88%131 318
TOTALENERGIES SE9.00%126 369
EQUINOR ASA54.26%119 460