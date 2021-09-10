Log in
    ROSN   US67812M2070

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY

(ROSN)
Rosneft Oil : RN-Yuganskneftegaz Releases around 3.3 million Siberian Sturgeon Fry into Yugra's Rivers

09/10/2021 | 07:22am EDT
RN-Yuganskneftegaz, Rosneft's largest producing asset, released more than 3.3 million fish fry of valuable commercial species into the reservoirs of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District - Yugra over the past summer. Stocking of reservoirs was carried out with the participation of the Nizhne-Obskiy branch of Glavrybvod.

Preservation of the environment for future generations is an integral part of the corporate culture of Rosneft. The Company aims to achieve leadership positions in minimizing the environmental impact and ensuring the eco-friendliness of its production and implements several comprehensive programmes for the preservation and restoration of natural resources.

RN-Yuganskneftegaz is taking part in saving the Siberian sturgeon from extinction. More than 3 million fry of this red-listed species were released into Yugra's rivers over the past summer, as well as fry of the broad whitefish and peled. RN-Yuganskneftegaz and Glavrybvod have been working together to restore biodiversity and artificially reproduce aquatic bioresources since 2019. More than 10 million fry have been released into water bodies since then.

The fingerlings, raised at the oilmen's request, are transported in special trays to pre-selected release sites: small channels with sufficient nutrition and mild water flow. Fry there gain weight and enter the larger rivers by themselves.

Specialists at the Russian Federal Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography have been monitoring the reproduction of fish resources and conducting genetic studies for four years. According to researchers, 33% of Siberian sturgeon fry are of artificial origin.

The partner plants will start preparing for the next season in October by obtaining permits and quotas for the fish fry that the oil companies plan to release in 2022.

Note for Editors:

RN-Yuganskneftegaz LLC is the key asset of Rosneft Oil Company providing about 30% of the its total output. The enterprise conducts geological exploration and field development at 39 license areas with a total area of over 21,000 square kilometres.

Rosneft
Information Division
September 9, 2021

Disclaimer

OJSC Oil Company Rosneft published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 11:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
