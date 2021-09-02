Log in
    ROSN   US67812M2070

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY

(ROSN)
Rosneft Oil : and Equinor continue effective cooperation in the area of industrial and fire safety, occupational health and environmental protection

09/02/2021 | 02:42am EDT
Within the framework of the VI Eastern Economic Forum Rosneft and Equinor signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of industrial and fire safety, occupational health, environmental protection and transportation safety, including when implementing joint oil and gas projects.

The document is being signed further to a similar agreement between the companies concluded in 2018.

Ensuring industrial safety, occupational health and environmental protection is a priority for the Company in all areas of its operations. The document provides for the facilitation of interaction in this area, including sharing of experience and best practices.

Rosneft Information Division
September 2, 2021

These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.

Disclaimer

OJSC Oil Company Rosneft published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 06:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 115 B - -
Net income 2021 13 973 M - -
Net Debt 2021 54 672 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,90x
Yield 2021 8,09%
Capitalization 69 728 M 69 728 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 335 000
Free-Float 11,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 7,34 $
Average target price 9,11 $
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Igor Ivanovich Sechin Deputy Chairman, President & CEO
Petr Ivanovich Lazarev Finance Director
Gerhard Schroeder Chairman
Artur Matthias Warnig Deputy Chairman
Hans-Jörg Rudloff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY30.14%69 728
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.00%1 873 169
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC14.38%153 280
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED42.50%133 060
TOTALENERGIES SE5.10%116 384
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM46.36%98 730