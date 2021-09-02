Rosneft Oil : and Equinor continue effective cooperation in the area of industrial and fire safety, occupational health and environmental protection

Within the framework of the VI Eastern Economic Forum Rosneft and Equinor signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of industrial and fire safety, occupational health, environmental protection and transportation safety, including when implementing joint oil and gas projects.

The document is being signed further to a similar agreement between the companies concluded in 2018.

Ensuring industrial safety, occupational health and environmental protection is a priority for the Company in all areas of its operations. The document provides for the facilitation of interaction in this area, including sharing of experience and best practices.

Rosneft Information Division

September 2, 2021

