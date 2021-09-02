Rosneft Oil : and RusHydro agreed to cooperate in developing e-vehicle charging infrastructure

As part of the VI Eastern Economic Forum, Rosneft and RusHydro signed a Letter of Intent for cooperation in developing an e-vehicle charging infrastructure.

According to this document, the parties are going to develop the infrastructure intended for electric vehicles at the Rosneft filling stations, including those located in the Far Eastern Federal District. To date, 6 fast-charging stations of RusHydro have been installed at Rosneft filling stations located in the Khabarovsk and Primorsk Territories and in Sakhalin. The intention is to install up to 20 fast-charging stations on an annual basis.

Charging stations are currently operating as part of the Rosneft retail network in the Moscow, Tver and Leningrad Regions, Vladivostok, Khabarovsk as well as in the Krasnodar Territory.

Development of the charging infrastructure at the Company's retail sites will enable electric vehicle drivers to move freely along their conventional routes using Rosneft's well-developed retail sites network. 'Round-the-clock operating mode and availability of related services will make it possible for drivers to spend time in comfort at the Company's retail stations while waiting for their EV to charge. They can enjoy freshly brewed coffee and a quick meal in a cafeteria, buy convenience goods in a store or use other amenities offered by a retail site,' says Avril Conroy, Vice President for Retail Business and Domestic Market Development.

While ensuring high quality standards of petroleum products and non-fuel services, the network of the Rosneft retail sites expands the range of additional services for the sake of convenience of its customers. The Company will continue further development of the charging infrastructure at its retail sites in line with electric cars forecast demand and market development.

RusHydro, Russia's largest electric power holding company, is developing a network of fast-charging stations for electric vehicles in the Far East. The charging stations are located in the Primorsk Territory, Amur Region, Khabarovsk, Sakhalin Region and Kamchatka Territory.

