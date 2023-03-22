Rosneft Oil : makes its second RMB bond placement

Rosneft has placed a second issue of yuan-denominated bonds in Russia. The offering amounts to ¥15 billion, with a coupon rate of 3.5% per annum. In rouble terms, this placement is the largest of the corporate issues currently in circulation.

The previous record also belongs to the Company.

The second successful record-breaking placement demonstrates consistently high investor demand for Rosneft securities and serves as market confirmation of the Company's highest credit quality (with the highest rankings of ruAAA and AAA(RU) from Expert RA and ACRA, respectively, with stable outlook).

The 10-year series 002P-13 exchange-traded bonds were registered on 14 March 2023 by the Moscow Exchange. The nominal value of one bond is RMB 1,000. The coupon will be paid twice a year. The bond issue will be subject to an offer after 1 year.

Borrowings via bond offerings are raised in accordance with Rosneft Oil Company's approved Business Plan.

