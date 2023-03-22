Advanced search
    ROSN   US67812M2070

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY

(ROSN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:00:00 2022-03-03 am EST
0.6018 USD   -.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rosneft Oil : makes its second RMB bond placement

03/22/2023 | 04:41am EDT
Rosneft has placed a second issue of yuan-denominated bonds in Russia. The offering amounts to ¥15 billion, with a coupon rate of 3.5% per annum. In rouble terms, this placement is the largest of the corporate issues currently in circulation.

The previous record also belongs to the Company.

The second successful record-breaking placement demonstrates consistently high investor demand for Rosneft securities and serves as market confirmation of the Company's highest credit quality (with the highest rankings of ruAAA and AAA(RU) from Expert RA and ACRA, respectively, with stable outlook).

The 10-year series 002P-13 exchange-traded bonds were registered on 14 March 2023 by the Moscow Exchange. The nominal value of one bond is RMB 1,000. The coupon will be paid twice a year. The bond issue will be subject to an offer after 1 year.

Borrowings via bond offerings are raised in accordance with Rosneft Oil Company's approved Business Plan.

Information and Advertising Department
Rosneft
Phone: + 7 (499) 517-88-97
March 20, 2023

These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.

Attachments

Disclaimer

OJSC Oil Company Rosneft published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 08:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Income Statement Evolution
