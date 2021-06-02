Log in
    ROSN   US67812M2070

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY

(ROSN)
  Report
Rosneft Oil : Energy Panel "Transformation of the World Energy" to be held with the support of Rosneft

06/02/2021 | 04:37pm BST
On June 5, 2021, the Energy Panel 'Transformation of the World Energy' organized with the support of Rosneft will be held during the XXIV St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Executives from leading global oil and gas companies will discuss the future of global energy and prerequisites for sustainable development. Igor Sechin, Chief Executive Officer of Rosneft, will deliver a keynote speech.

Coordination of the efforts of global market players, ending trade wars and sanctions pressure are of particular importance for access to the path of economic growth during the pandemic. Elaboration of solutions that ensure sustainable development of the world economy and the ability of all countries to receive affordable and environmentally friendly energy must be the priority. Despite the quick pace of renewable energy development, the global oil and gas industry will provide up to half of energy consumption in the next thirty years. The Green Agenda is among the industry's priorities; the leading petroleum companies combine reliable energy supplies to meet the growing global demand with a consistent commitment to reducing their carbon footprint.

The broadcast of the event will begin at 11.00 on the plasma screens of Pavilion H, on the F3 channel of the SPIEF television network and on the websites of SPIEF and Rosneft.

Rosneft Information Division
June 2, 2021

Disclaimer

OJSC Oil Company Rosneft published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 15:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
