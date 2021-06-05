Rosneft Oil : Energy Panel “Transformation of Global Energy”, organized with the support of Rosneft. Broadcast from SPIEF.

Keynote speaker - Rosneft Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin.

Executives from leading global oil and gas companies discuss the future of global energy and the prerequisites for sustainable development.

The event, organized with the support of Rosneft Oil Company, is attended by:

Chief Executive Officer of BP, Member of the Board of Directors of Rosneft Bernard Looney,

Chairman of the OGCI Oil and Gas Climate Initiative, Member of the Board of Directors of Rosneft Robert Dudley,

Senior Vice President of ExxonMobil Neil Chapman,

CNPC Chairman and PetroChina Chairman Dai Houliang,

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ONGC Videsh Alok Kumar Gupta,

Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Baker Hughes Lorenzo Simonelli,

Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Trafigura Jeremy Weir,

Chief Executive Officer of Glencore Ivan Glasenberg,

Vitol CEO Russell Hardy,

Vice President of Business Development of Chevron Jay Pryor,

President of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic Rovnag Abdullayev,

Independent Member of the Rosneft Board of Directors Karin Kneissl,

* Managing Director Russian equity research of Bank of America Merrill Lynch Karen Kostanian

Energy panel moderators:

Economist, energy expert, executive director of the International Energy Agency in 2007-2011 Nobuo Tanaka

Journalist, statesman, political and public figure, head of Rossotrudnichestvo Evgeny Primakov.