Rosneft Oil : started fuelling in Nuremberg Airport

Rosneft Deutschland GmbH, a Rosneft subsidiary, commenced into-plane fuelling in Nuremberg Airport.

The Company is planning regular supply of Jet A-1 fuel to the airport, adding to its presence geography in Germany: refueling is already in place at the airports of Berlin, Munich and Stuttgart.

Jet fuel sales in Germany are part of Rosneft's long-term development strategy for this line of business. Rosneft Deutschland supplies jet fuel to a broad range of European and international airlines in Germany and plans further growth of jet fuel marketingdevelop this business both in the country and in Europe.

The company aims to contribute not only to the supply of jet fuel but also to enhancement of its environmental performance. Since 2019 the company is a member of aireg association (Aviation Initiative for Renewable Energy in Germany) with the goal to drive the research, production and usage of sustainable aviation fuels in Germany.

Reference note: Rosneft is the third largest player in the German oil refining market. The Company is a shareholder of three refineries in Germany (PCK refinery - 54.17%; MiRO refinery - 24%; Bayernoil refinery - 28.57%) with a total capacity of 12.8 million tons per year, which is more than 12% of all oil refining capacity in Germany. The business is operated by a subsidiary of Rosneft, Rosneft Deutschland GmbH, registered and operating in Germany since January 1, 2017. Currently, Rosneft provides into-plane refueling at more than 40 Russian and foreign airports, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Krasnodar, Irkutsk, Vladivostok, Anapa, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, as well as in Berlin and Munich (Germany), Beijing (China), Dubai (UAE), Barcelona (Spain), Tbilisi, Batumi and Kutaisi (Georgia), Ulan Bator (Mongolia), etc.

Information and Advertising Department

Rosneft

June 24, 2021